Final Fantasy XIV’s newest minion has players resubbing just to get it

Ever since it was introduced in one of the Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producers, the corgi minion has been taking the internet by storm, and players are going wild with speculation about how to get it.

There’s no clear answer as to where the corgi minion is going to be obtained, but players are already fawning over it and it’s not even in the game yet. The happy little pup looks absolutely adorable as it follows you around, and it even does little “sploots”, where all four legs spread out as it lays down, in the animation. It’s little tongue hangs outside its mouth happily as it follows the player.

Generally when there’s a new minion in the game, players will immediately take to hunting and farming it. That desire to get it has been maximized by the corgi cuteness, and players are already searching for answers when it comes to where to get the little guy.

Unfortunately, there are no answers for that yet. On the special site for Patch 6.3, players got a new screenshot of it in Old Sharlayan, but that location is vague for where it could come from. There is no significant content that comes out of that city, so it could be from anywhere.

Anticipation for the corgi minion has been mounting since it was teased during the Live Letter, and has only increased after Square Enix posted a short of the minion yesterday. Some have even commented on getting back into the game or trying it for the first time due to how cute it is.

my butt finally getting back to ffxiv for the corgi minion ? — リナ @ check pinned for other sns! (@arakitas) January 4, 2023

Many players are speculating that the minion might come from the Unreal rewards. These rewards come from the Faux Commander, and are gained by completing Unreal Trials and then opening rewards from Faux Hollows, which grant Faux Leaves. Players can then spend that currency on a variety of rewards such as mounts, minions, and armor.

Every minion in the Faux Leaves shop is a cute animal or creature from the game, which is why players are mostly convinced that the Faux Leaves shop is where the corgi will land. It’s entirely possible that it will drop from somewhere else, like a dungeon, the Gold Saucer, or the Island Sanctuary.

Players will likely find out on Jan. 10 when Patch 6.3 drops where they can get their own little corgi puppy to love and pet.