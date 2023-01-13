Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 housing items: All new indoor and outdoor furniture pieces

Final Fantasy XIV players got a ton of new content in Patch 6.3, but they weren’t quite expecting the volume of housing items that came with the patch as well. There are a ton of new options for those who own houses or apartments, and there are some really good pieces that players are already clamoring to get.

Those who have player housing will find a few new outdoor options to choose from as well as many new indoor decoration options. Players are always looking for new ways to decorate their houses, and with the addition of several key pieces, such as a sink and a new waterfall partition, the options for players to decorate their spaces are now expanded.

There are plenty of great options for players who are looking to remodel their houses and outdoor areas, and some of the options are very sought after for how nice they look. There are a few pieces that are striking in appearance that players are fawning over, including a window, some lights, and a new outdoor statue.

Here are all the new furniture items that came with Patch 6.3.

Indoor furnishings

Screengrab via Square Enix

Alpine Pillar

Waterfall Partition

Alpine Partition

Alpine Partition Door

Hannish Screen

Hannish Bookshelf Partition

Simple Sink

Crystal Tower Phasmascape

Urth’s Fount Phasmascape

Rattan Sofa

Hannish Chair

Hannish Bed

Faerie Round Table

Hannish Round Table

Hannish Table Lamp

Flower Boucage

Charcoal Iron

Timeworn Thaumaturgic Array

Darkest Hourglass

Classical Water Jug

Toy Cooking Set

Exciting Balloon

Pudding Pudding

Far Eastern Stained Crystal Roundel

Hannish Pendant Wall Light

Enigma Wall Chronometer

Faerie Door

Infernal Archfiend Cloak

Hannish Rug

Outdoor furnishings

Screengrab via Square Enix