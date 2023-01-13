Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 housing items: All new indoor and outdoor furniture pieces

Final Fantasy XIV players got a ton of new content in Patch 6.3, but they weren’t quite expecting the volume of housing items that came with the patch as well. There are a ton of new options for those who own houses or apartments, and there are some really good pieces that players are already clamoring to get.
Those who have player housing will find a few new outdoor options to choose from as well as many new indoor decoration options. Players are always looking for new ways to decorate their houses, and with the addition of several key pieces, such as a sink and a new waterfall partition, the options for players to decorate their spaces are now expanded.
There are plenty of great options for players who are looking to remodel their houses and outdoor areas, and some of the options are very sought after for how nice they look. There are a few pieces that are striking in appearance that players are fawning over, including a window, some lights, and a new outdoor statue.
Here are all the new furniture items that came with Patch 6.3.
Indoor furnishings
- Alpine Pillar
- Waterfall Partition
- Alpine Partition
- Alpine Partition Door
- Hannish Screen
- Hannish Bookshelf Partition
- Simple Sink
- Crystal Tower Phasmascape
- Urth’s Fount Phasmascape
- Rattan Sofa
- Hannish Chair
- Hannish Bed
- Faerie Round Table
- Hannish Round Table
- Hannish Table Lamp
- Flower Boucage
- Charcoal Iron
- Timeworn Thaumaturgic Array
- Darkest Hourglass
- Classical Water Jug
- Toy Cooking Set
- Exciting Balloon
- Pudding Pudding
- Far Eastern Stained Crystal Roundel
- Hannish Pendant Wall Light
- Enigma Wall Chronometer
- Faerie Door
- Infernal Archfiend Cloak
- Hannish Rug
Outdoor furnishings
- Low Garden Hedge
- Simple Fountain
- Jinrikisha
- Lemonade Stand
- Stone Garden Wall
- Colorful Flower Patch
- Hannish Lamppost
- Smaller Water Otter Fountain