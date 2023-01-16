Final Fantasy anniversary announcement rumors surface, but are they real?

If this is true, Final Fantasy is going to pop off this year.

A recent tweet floating around has piqued the interest of gamers and it’s about a 4chan post that apparently leaked a Final Fantasy presentation ahead of Feb. 7.

Take this with the slightest grain of salt but there’s a 4chan rumor going around about an FF 35th anniversary presentation on February 7th.



Announcements include: FFIX Remake, FFX-3, World of FF II and a FF Tactics game.



It sounds like a fan dream more than anything. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ke2NHZ95pi — Andy (@AndSpaceY) January 15, 2023

There are a bunch of games mentioned, some of them already released like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, and some of them upcoming like Final Fantasy XVI. But littered between those titles are games and remakes that have yet to be announced to the public.

The person who tweeted this told everyone to take this with a grain of salt and the commenters agree this feels more like a wishlist rather than an actual leak. So, which of these games are actually plausible?

Confirmed games

Just to get them out of the way and to keep you in the loop, the confirmed/already released games in this list are:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy: Dissidia Opera Omnia

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

If there really is a Feb. 2 Final Fantasy presentation, these titles are of no surprise if they do pop up on the screen.

Unconfirmed games

Image via Square Enix

Now that we have the confirmed games out of the way, we can talk about some of the unconfirmed ones. Most of the titles here don’t have any basis but one title stands out and that is Final Fantasy IX Remake.

Last year, there was an Nvidia leak where a list of games was released. Included in the list were games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally getting released on PC as well as a new strategy game that turned out to be The DioField Chronicle. This list has actually delivered a good number of games so far. With Final Fantasy IX Remake included in it, there’s a good chance there really might be an FF9 game currently in development. It’s a stretch for Hironobu Sakaguchi to also be working on it though as he already has his own studio.

Another title mentioned in the list is World of Final Fantasy II: A Mog of Light. In an interview by Gematsu in 2018, the creator of World of Final Fantasy said the sequel is already written, and if Square Enix gave them the green light, they’d get to development straight away. Aside from this, there’s no confirmation whether the game is in active development.

Stories from Ivalice: War of the Lions is presumably going to be a Final Fantasy Tactics game. Square Enix has just released its remaster of Tactics Ogre called Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It was received well and has middling reviews after launch, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see another tactics game if the devs want to continue the momentum. There’s, however, still no confirmation whether the title is really in development.

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy X-3 might seem like a weird one unless you’re following Final Fantasy news. The current focus of the team, however, is obviously the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Aside from these, Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV were also mentioned. Namely having a subscription unity and FFXI being reworked. FFXI was first released in 2002, meaning it’s 21 years old at this point. But this is the first time it’s been mentioned in any print or even in passing. For now, it’s safe to say that the rework is one of the things you should take with a grain of salt.

The subscription unity project will definitely be one of the most convenient projects that will happen for people who play both FFXI and FFXIV. This may also introduce each game to the other party if they haven’t already checked it out. But like the FFXI remake, there’s no mention of this happening.

The rest of the list includes like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker OST finally coming to Spotify and YouTube as well as other albums and sales happening in the Square Enix stores. While these are minor things, people who have been looking forward to hearing Endwalker music while cooking or while in bed from official streaming platforms are going to be happy.

That is, of course, if the rumors are true. As the poster said, take this list with a grain of salt.

Conclusion

The list looks to be a Final Fantasy fan’s wishlist more than an actual program leak. But if this does turn out to be true, it’s going to be one of the most powerful years for Final Fantasy. Luckily, we don’t have to wait that long as the 4chan poster said the presentation is happening on Feb. 7. We’ll just have to see for ourselves.