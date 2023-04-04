Best PvP classes in Final Fantasy XIV Online

So you’ve entered the Wolves’ Den and have unlocked the PvP game modes in Final Fantasy XIV. It might be confusing at first to discover all new PvP abilities since they are significantly adjusted for all classes. In that way, PvP feels very different than PvE, and you might end up not liking the same classes.

Choosing a PvP job can be challenging at first, so you might think knowing which classes perform best in those modes would help you make the decision. But in FFXIV, all classes are pretty well-balanced and some only slightly outperform others most of the time. Nevertheless, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of those modes can orient your decision.

Here are the best PvP classes in FFXIV except for the Blue Mage, which is not included since it cannot be played in those game modes.

Best PvP Classes in Final Fantasy XIV

Melee DPS jobs

Dragoon

Reaper

Ninja

Melee DPS jobs are ideal for Crystalline Conflict, but it’s not easy to find success when playing them in the other ones. While close-ranged jobs thrive in the PvP game mode with its small maps and fast-paced matches, the other game mode’s arenas are much wider. This was made harder in the Patch 6.38 update because the PvP adjustments focused on increasing potency for close targets, and decreasing it significantly for those out of range.

If you get a bit too greedy, you’ll likely take the focus of many enemies at once. Since it’s large-scale, engaging in the fight implies more risks. In Crystalline Conflict, on the other hand, the players can retreat from the fight more easily. Additionally, being close-ranged means it’s easier to remain in one small area and defend it.

That said, melee jobs aren’t easy to pick up. If you don’t know how to play those, your best bet at first will be jobs that are more accessible, such as the Dragoon. Its combo is easy to learn and its Limit Break is very strong since it makes the Dragoon untargetable before stomping the area chosen to inflict heavy AoE damage.

Reaper is also a solid choice in PvP since it has some heavy CC with a decent cooldown, and it can move around fairly quickly and do massive damage. The Limit Break has a quick cooldown as well, but the tradeoff is it’s also needed to do strong burst damage.

On the other side, other jobs such as the Samurai, Ninja, and Monk are more challenging to grasp when you don’t know their rotation, so you’ll need to invest a bit of effort to have an impact when playing those.

Physical Ranged jobs

Dancer

All three Physical Ranged jobs–Machinist, Bard, and Dancer–are quite different in terms of playstyle. The Dancer is considered one of the most versatile jobs in PvP, with a bunch of mobility to help them get away from danger and some healing that allows them to sustain for longer. This was made even better by Patch 6.38 which increased healing for Dancers, thus increasing their ability to sustain themselves while they run away. There’s a high single-target burst if players can execute them correctly, but the Limit Break charge takes a really long time, making it difficult for Dancers to get a lot of damage on multiple enemies.

The Machinist and Bard are far less chosen in PvP, the Machinist because of a lack of mobility and the restriction of close combat in order to do burst damage, and the Bard because of their general difficulty. Bards need to make sure their Empyreal Arrow charges stay built, which can be a lot to deal with when trying to navigate the chaos of PvP.

Magical Ranged jobs

Black Mage

In PvE, the Black Mage deals the most damage while the Summoner and Red Mage are crucial to any party due to their Resurrection ability, giving more utility to the team. But in PvP, it’s different. All three jobs can become killing machines when played correctly.

Since the Black Mage received significant buffs alongside patch 6.11a last May, it has become the most powerful Magical Ranged job in PvP. It hasn’t received any tweaks since then, remaining as a viable option in PvP as of Patch 6.3. While the Red Mage was dominating Crystalline Conflict in higher tiers when it was first introduced, it received a nerf on its Corps-a-corps skill while the Summoner also received a couple of buffs, mainly on potency skills.

Meanwhile, the Black Mage has received increases in potency and reduced cast times, which was its main drawback compared to other Magical Ranged jobs.

Tank jobs

Gunbreaker

Warrior

The tank jobs might be the most unbalanced category of jobs in FFXIV following Endwalker‘s significant job changes and Patch 6.1’s PvP rework, even if it also brought buffs to the underrepresented jobs—the Dark Knight and Paladin, especially. Patch 6.38 helped a little bit with balance within the Tank class itself, but it only brought a nerf for Paladin and Warrior, which still won’t really do much to make Dark Knight a more chosen class.

Higher tiers of Crystalline Conflict tiers and Frontline’s scoreboards show the Warrior remains largely overrepresented among all tank jobs. It’s easy to pick up and versatile since it boasts both strong survivability and significant damage. It can do everything a tank can dream of. You can attain the same impact on other tank jobs, but it will take more effort.

Since the introduction of Patch 6.11a, the Gunbreaker has joined the most popular tank classes alongside the Warrior due to buffs it received. The job received a potency increase on Rough Divide, as well as an increase of Relentless Rush damage taken reduction effect.

Heal jobs

White Mage

All Heal jobs have a role to play in PvP modes. They’re especially important in large-scale modes since they get enough space to either stay in the backline and heal their allies or poke their enemies at a safe distance. They are all viable, but one sticks out more than any other the way it’s currently balanced. Play White Mage in any PvP mode and you’ll find yourself the target of every enemy vefru quickly. The barrier healers, Sage and Scholar, can play more aggressively, while the regen healers, White Mage and Astrologian, will play more defensively in general.

If you’re not used to heal jobs, the White Mage will be your best bet. It’s the easiest job to grasp, with straightforward spells and a powerful AoE Limit Break that can change the course of any fight with it’s CC, whether it’s in Crystalline Conflict or any other mode.