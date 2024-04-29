Where to find the Harbormaster Hotel in Fallout 4

The Harbormaster Hotel is a cool location in Fallout 4 that features a tough rooftop battle and tons of loot. It’s also the gateway to one of the game’s most interesting quests.

In Fallout 4, when you think you’ve seen and done everything, you’ll find a new location you’ve never been to—and before you know it, you’re down the most bizarre rabbit hole. It’s one of the game’s most endearing qualities and it keeps us coming back for more.

A prime example is the Harbormaster Hotel. From the outside, it’s standard hotel, but once you set foot inside, you’re so glad you did.

How to find the Harbormaster Hotel location in Fallout 4

You can find Fallout 4’s Harbormaster Hotel on the eastern side of Diamond City right next to a large body of water.

It’s in the Boston Harbor part of the map, and you’ll know you’re close to it if you discover the Mass Bay Medical Center, Hester’s Consumer Robotics, or The Shamrock Taphouse, as they all surround the Harbormaster Hotel.

When you enter the building, the lobby is full of resources, but there are two key areas to explore. Firstly, the elevator takes you to the top of the hotel. Alongside all the Raiders waiting to fight you, there’s a huge number of items here, including RadAway, Stimpaks, Bottle Caps, and a veritable treasure trove of inventory-boosting goodies.

But arguably the biggest reason to seek out the Harbormaster Hotel is that the lobby contains double doors that take you to the New England Technocrat Society. If this doesn’t sound like a necessity, I can tell you it is, as it features the very fun All Hallow’s Eve quest in Fallout 4.

Once you’ve explored all that the Harbormaster Hotel has to offer, it’s time to move on to new conquests: the Echoes of the Past quest, the Saugus Ironworks, or the Best of Three quest.

