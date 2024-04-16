What is the most recent Fallout game?

Fallout is as big as it has ever been in 2024, and we’re here to take you through the most recent iteration in the storied series.

Many are only now learning of Fallout‘s brilliance thanks to the popularity of the TV show on Amazon. For over 20 years, Bethesda has led the development of the majority of the Fallout games, and if you’re just getting into the series, you’ve got a lot to learn.

From Washington D.C to Arizona and Nevada, Fallout has taken us across a dystopian, post-apocalyptic America. If you’re curious what the most recent Fallout game is, though, we have the answer.

What is the newest Fallout game?

Another day, another wasteland. Image via Bethesda

Fallout 76 is the most recent Fallout game as of April 16, 2024.

Technically, 2019’s Fallout Shelter Online was released after Fallout 76. However, I argue that FSO is pretty much the same game as 2015’s Fallout Shelter, a free-to-play mobile game available everywhere, and it’s localized to a small handful of countries. Using logic and understanding, we’re going to say that the honor goes to Fallout 76 instead.

Right now, Fallout 5 is only a theoretical entry, and hasn’t been officially announced. Even still, it isn’t out yet anyway, making Fallout 76 the answer to the question. Unlike other entries, Fallout 76 is an MMO, and one that has come on leaps and bounds since its launch and is now worth playing in 2024.

Whereas the last fully-fledged single-player title was Fallout 4—where you control a survivor from Vault 111. It will likely remain this way until we eventually get official word of Fallout 5.

If you’ve come here because the TV show has got you hyped, we’ve got answers to some of your most burning questions such as what year the Fallout TV show take place, what are the experiments in Vault 32 and 33, and the season one ending, explained.

