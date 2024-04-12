What year does the Fallout TV show take place? Answered

The Fallout television series is set in a future where war over resources leads to all-out nuclear war and the decimation of the planet. In the games and the show, the bombs begin to drop in 2077.

Recommended Videos

The show is obviously set after 2077, and it’s mentioned that it’s been more than 200 years since the war, but it might not immediately be clear as to what specific year the show is set in. Let’s take a closer look at where the show fits in the overall Fallout timeline.

What year does the Fallout television series take place in?

Almost 300 years have passed in the show since the world was blown to nuclear smithereens. Image via Amazon Studios.

This question was answered by Emil Pagliarulo on X (formerly Twitter), who works as a studio design director for Bethesda Game Studios. He listed the timeline of every Fallout game and the show, noting how the show takes place almost 300 years after the war in the year 2296.

This year puts the television show at the end of the current Fallout timeline chronologically. What happens in the series occurs 135 years after Fallout 1, 55 years after Fallout 2, 22 years after Fallout 3, 15 years after Fallout: New Vegas, and nine years after Fallout 4.

Despite being the most recent game, Fallout 76 is the earliest title in the timeline, taking place in 2102, only 102 years after the nukes first fell. This also makes Fallout 76 the furthest from the events of the show on the timeline, with a fairly significant 192 years between 76 and the series.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more