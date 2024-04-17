Is Fallout 4 worth playing in 2024? Answered

After watching the Fallout TV show, players everywhere are putting on their Vault jumpsuits and heading out into the Wasteland. While there are many Fallout games you can jump into, from Fallout: New Vegas to Fallout 76, one game that’s definitely worth considering is Fallout 4.

The latest installment in the Fallout series, Fallout 76, isn’t for everyone, and that’s perfectly fine since the game adds an online spin to the Fallout formula. If you want a classic, single-player Fallout experience, Fallout 4 is one of the best games you can play, and here’s why.

Should you play Fallout 4 in 2024?

As beautiful as the day I lost you

Certainly lives up to the expectations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s be honest, regardless of how great a game might be, most of us want to look at pretty visuals. Although Fallout 4 launched in 2015, the graphics still hold up compared to the latest releases. The game is beautiful, and that’s all you need to know.

So, if you think the game won’t look as good because it’s almost 10 years old, don’t worry at all. Fallout 4 is even getting a next-gen update on April 25, including a performance mode with increased frame rate and a quality mode with 4K resolution, as well as bug fixes and new Creation Club content.

Pick a direction and explore

Despite introducing base building (which is almost entirely optional), the best part of Fallout 4 is its world. It’s filled with places to explore and secrets to find. Everywhere you go, you can find points of interest with enemies, loot, and sometimes even a little story or a quest.

Some of these locations aren’t even marked on the map, so for most of the time I spent playing, I’d turn on Diamond City Radio and explore every corner of The Commonwealth. The best part is that usually, exploration pays off. From discovering entire storylines to finding new weapons and companions, it feels like there’s no end to the discoveries.

I found them while discovering a Vault, and we’ve been best friends ever since. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a compelling main story from Fallout 4, you won’t be quite as pleased. During the 30 hours I spent on my last save, I only did the main quests for three or four hours. As soon as I reached Diamond City (which took me 20 hours), I completely forgot about the main story.

For me, Fallout 4 has always been about exploring, looting, and finding smaller stories and secrets in the Wasteland. In this context, Fallout 4 is certainly worth playing in 2024. Since it’s getting a next-gen update on April 25, featuring performance improvements and free content, there’s no reason not to jump in.

