How to romance Piper in Fallout 4? Answered

Piper is one of the first companions you stumble upon in Fallout 4, unless you abandon the main storyline completely after entering the Commonwealth. Like almost every other companion, she’s a romance option for the Sole Survivor.

Romancing characters is a standard feature in many Bethesda games, not only in the Fallout franchise. In the 2015 entry of the post-apocalyptic series, there are 12 companions you can romance. Here’s everything you need to know about romancing Piper and potentially making her your significant other in the Commonwealth.

How to romance Piper in Fallout 4

While in previous Fallout entries, players had to complete certain quests to romance specific characters, the process was simplified in Fallout 4. To romance characters, including Piper, you need to maximize their relationship status and then have a conversation with them, and look out for flirting options.

Piper can be met whilst trying to enter to Diamond City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to maximizing your relationship, you need to do certain things and behave in a way that your companion approves of while they’re out adventuring with you. In Piper’s case, recruiting her is easy, since you meet her when you discover Diamond City. She quickly offers to join you as a companion when you start her side quests.

Here are the actions that make Piper like you more. Do them to maximize your relationship with her.

Pick locks

Hack terminals

Complete Minutemen quests

Be a good-hearted person and help people out

When you do these things with Piper around, you’ll often notice pop-up that says “Piper liked that.” This means your action just improved your relationship with her, and you’re making progress toward romancing her.

If your aim is to enter a relationship with Piper, you should talk to her often and look for Romantic dialogue options. They randomly pop up in conversations as you increase Piper’s affinity toward you. Keep in mind, though, these Romance dialogue options are Charisma checks, and you may fail them, so quicksave before entering a conversation with her.

After meeting her, you can visit Piper in her office. Soon after, she becomes a companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you maximize your relationship with Piper, she says she wants to talk to you. You’ll receive a Perk called Gift of Gab, which makes you earn double experience when persuading others or discovering new places. You can also try to Romance her in this conversation.

If your Romance check is successful, you become partners. By sleeping in a bed with Piper or any other romantic companion, you get the Lover’s Embrace Perk, which increases the experience you gain for the next 8 hours.

