All companions in Fallout 3

You need help in Capital Wasteland.
Published: Apr 23, 2024 04:35 pm

Fallout 3 is back on the menu for many players who want to jump back into a post-apocalyptic world in the franchise. The game was the first in the series to be in 3D, and like previous entries, featured companions.

Companions are a pivotal part of almost every Fallout game. They come alongside unique quests, that require certain actions to be activated. They also aid you in combat and can carry items in case you have way too much stuff in tow. In Fallout 3, they’re a necessary addition.

But you’re not told about possible companions from the get-go, and you come across them by discovering the world. Sometimes you may miss certain areas and characters. In a true Mr. Handy fashion, that’s where we come to aid you a lending hand.

All companions in Fallout 3 and where to find them

In Fallout 3, there are eight companions you can stumble upon. You can only simultaneously travel with one human companion and one non-human, which in the game is purely reserved by Dogmeat.

Here’s all you need to know about Fallout 3 companions, including the Karma you need to recruit them, their locations, and a few details.

NameLocationKarmaInfoHow to get themBasic weapon
ButchVault 101/Muddy RudderNeutralLeader of Tunnel SnakesComplete “Trouble on the Homefront” quest10mm pistol and Butch’s Toothpick
CharonThe Ninth CircleNoneGhoul bodyguard from Ninth Circle in UnderworldPay Ahzrukhal 2,000 caps or kill GretaCharon’s Shotgun and Combat knife
CloverParadise FallsEvilSlave to Eulogy JonesPay Eulogy 1,000 capsSawed-off shotgun and Chinese officer’s sword
CrossCitadel laboratoryGoodPaladin in Brotherhood of SteelEnter a conversation with her while having Good KarmaLaser pistol and Super sledge
DogmeatScrapyardNoneA wasteland dogEnter Scrapyard and kill raiders threatening DogmeatNone
FawkesVault 87GoodExiled Super MutantHelp him escape during “Finding the Garden of Eden” and then complete “The American Dream”Gatling laser and Fawkes’ super sledge
JerichoMegatonEvilBodyguard at MegatonPay him 1,000 capsChinese assault rifle and Nail board
Sergeant RL-3RobCo FacilityNeutralA combat robotBuy him from Tinker Joe for 1,000 capsPlasma rifle and Flamer

Besides having a specific Karma at the moment of recruitment, you often need to complete certain quests before being able to recruit a few of these companions. We won’t spoil the surprise here, though. In the end, the Fallout franchise is partly about discovering the wild wastelands, including its characters.

