Fallout 3 is back on the menu for many players who want to jump back into a post-apocalyptic world in the franchise. The game was the first in the series to be in 3D, and like previous entries, featured companions.

Companions are a pivotal part of almost every Fallout game. They come alongside unique quests, that require certain actions to be activated. They also aid you in combat and can carry items in case you have way too much stuff in tow. In Fallout 3, they’re a necessary addition.

But you’re not told about possible companions from the get-go, and you come across them by discovering the world. Sometimes you may miss certain areas and characters. In a true Mr. Handy fashion, that’s where we come to aid you a lending hand.

All companions in Fallout 3 and where to find them

In Fallout 3, there are eight companions you can stumble upon. You can only simultaneously travel with one human companion and one non-human, which in the game is purely reserved by Dogmeat.

Here’s all you need to know about Fallout 3 companions, including the Karma you need to recruit them, their locations, and a few details.

Name Location Karma Info How to get them Basic weapon Butch Vault 101/Muddy Rudder Neutral Leader of Tunnel Snakes Complete “Trouble on the Homefront” quest 10mm pistol and Butch’s Toothpick Charon The Ninth Circle None Ghoul bodyguard from Ninth Circle in Underworld Pay Ahzrukhal 2,000 caps or kill Greta Charon’s Shotgun and Combat knife Clover Paradise Falls Evil Slave to Eulogy Jones Pay Eulogy 1,000 caps Sawed-off shotgun and Chinese officer’s sword Cross Citadel laboratory Good Paladin in Brotherhood of Steel Enter a conversation with her while having Good Karma Laser pistol and Super sledge Dogmeat Scrapyard None A wasteland dog Enter Scrapyard and kill raiders threatening Dogmeat None Fawkes Vault 87 Good Exiled Super Mutant Help him escape during “Finding the Garden of Eden” and then complete “The American Dream” Gatling laser and Fawkes’ super sledge Jericho Megaton Evil Bodyguard at Megaton Pay him 1,000 caps Chinese assault rifle and Nail board Sergeant RL-3 RobCo Facility Neutral A combat robot Buy him from Tinker Joe for 1,000 caps Plasma rifle and Flamer

Besides having a specific Karma at the moment of recruitment, you often need to complete certain quests before being able to recruit a few of these companions. We won’t spoil the surprise here, though. In the end, the Fallout franchise is partly about discovering the wild wastelands, including its characters.

