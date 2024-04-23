Fallout 3 is back on the menu for many players who want to jump back into a post-apocalyptic world in the franchise. The game was the first in the series to be in 3D, and like previous entries, featured companions.
Companions are a pivotal part of almost every Fallout game. They come alongside unique quests, that require certain actions to be activated. They also aid you in combat and can carry items in case you have way too much stuff in tow. In Fallout 3, they’re a necessary addition.
But you’re not told about possible companions from the get-go, and you come across them by discovering the world. Sometimes you may miss certain areas and characters. In a true Mr. Handy fashion, that’s where we come to aid you a lending hand.
All companions in Fallout 3 and where to find them
In Fallout 3, there are eight companions you can stumble upon. You can only simultaneously travel with one human companion and one non-human, which in the game is purely reserved by Dogmeat.
Here’s all you need to know about Fallout 3 companions, including the Karma you need to recruit them, their locations, and a few details.
|Name
|Location
|Karma
|Info
|How to get them
|Basic weapon
|Butch
|Vault 101/Muddy Rudder
|Neutral
|Leader of Tunnel Snakes
|Complete “Trouble on the Homefront” quest
|10mm pistol and Butch’s Toothpick
|Charon
|The Ninth Circle
|None
|Ghoul bodyguard from Ninth Circle in Underworld
|Pay Ahzrukhal 2,000 caps or kill Greta
|Charon’s Shotgun and Combat knife
|Clover
|Paradise Falls
|Evil
|Slave to Eulogy Jones
|Pay Eulogy 1,000 caps
|Sawed-off shotgun and Chinese officer’s sword
|Cross
|Citadel laboratory
|Good
|Paladin in Brotherhood of Steel
|Enter a conversation with her while having Good Karma
|Laser pistol and Super sledge
|Dogmeat
|Scrapyard
|None
|A wasteland dog
|Enter Scrapyard and kill raiders threatening Dogmeat
|None
|Fawkes
|Vault 87
|Good
|Exiled Super Mutant
|Help him escape during “Finding the Garden of Eden” and then complete “The American Dream”
|Gatling laser and Fawkes’ super sledge
|Jericho
|Megaton
|Evil
|Bodyguard at Megaton
|Pay him 1,000 caps
|Chinese assault rifle and Nail board
|Sergeant RL-3
|RobCo Facility
|Neutral
|A combat robot
|Buy him from Tinker Joe for 1,000 caps
|Plasma rifle and Flamer
Besides having a specific Karma at the moment of recruitment, you often need to complete certain quests before being able to recruit a few of these companions. We won’t spoil the surprise here, though. In the end, the Fallout franchise is partly about discovering the wild wastelands, including its characters.