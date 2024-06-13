When you find legendary armor or weapons in Fallout 76, you usually modify and maintain it as much as you can. With Legendary Cores, you can turn regular weapons and armor into legendary ones and even re-roll their corresponding effects.

Here’s how to get Legendary Cores in Fallout 76.

What are Legendary Cores in Fallout 76

These bad boys can make anything Legendary. Image via Fallout.fandom.com

Unlike Fusion Cores, which power your Power Armor, Legendary Cores are a form of currency in Fallout 76 used to turn normal equipment into legendary ones. Simply visit an appropriate crafting station with a Legendary core and turn even a low-level gun into a shiny legendary weapon.



You don’t get to choose what legendary effect you get, but you can always use another Legendary Core to reroll. Originally, there were many different types of Legendary Cores, but this idea was soon scrapped, and now all of them are equal.



As you can imagine, Legendary cores are somewhat rare, and you can only get them through certain activities in Fallout 76.

Legendary Cores: How to get in Fallout 76

Danger afoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get Legendary cores by doing the following activities in Fallout 76:

Public events

Seasonal events

Daily Ops

Many events in the game have a chance of dropping Legendary Cores. I suggest you simply log into the game every day, go around the map, and do every event you can. You won’t always get a Legendary Core, but most events can be done relatively fast, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting a few each day.

Also, it’s not a bad idea to hunt for Legendary Cores during Double Mutation Weekend because you can often get double Legendary cores.

