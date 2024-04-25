How to get Jacob’s password in Fallout 4

Upon discovering Commonwealth in Fallout 4, you’ll come across numerous different locations, including the Med-Tek Research. However, to proceed further in that area, you need Jacob’s password.

With dozens of locations, hundreds of NPCs, and even more enemies along your way, Fallout 4 is a truly unique experience. In the end, one thing players love about the Fallout franchise is the opportunity to explore the wastelands on their own. However, some places are locked unless we start a certain quest, like the ones in Med-Tek Research. Don’t worry, though, because we know how to get Jacob’s password.

Where is the password for the Med-Tek research facility? Answered

The truth is, you can’t claim Jacob’s password yourself. But one of your companions, MacCready has it, and you will need to bring him there to unlock the terminal and explore Med-Tek Research.

In Med-Tek Research, half of the facility is locked behind a password-protected terminal. The place is actually a pivotal location in MacCready’s personal storyline. So, to access the locked part of the area, you first need to recruit the companion. Doing so isn’t hard. Go to Goodneighbor, west of Diamond City. Once there, visit the Third Rail and watch MacCready’s confrontation with Winlock and Barnes. Then, you will be able to add him to your party.

You need a password. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The job isn’t over. In order to unlock the terminal in Med-Tek Research, MacCready must give you a quest called Long Rong Ahead. To do that, you need to raise your relationship status with him to at least 250. You can do these things in his company to achieve it.

Pick locks

Help Minutemen

Be violent to others

Pass speech checks when lying or asking for more money

You will see a box pop up claiming “MacCready liked that,” once you do an action that MacCready approves of. When the 250 relationship cap is reached, he will talk to you about the Long Road Ahead quest, where you need to visit Med-Tek Research. Go there, stand next to the terminal, and the companion will type in the password himself, unlocking it.

Don’t mistake Jacob’s password for a note in Covenant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, there may be a minor misconception for Fallout 4 players since there is another item in the game called “Jacob’s password,” found in a town called Covenant. But this is just a coincidence, which has nothing to do with the terminal in Med-Tek Research since we already tested it.

