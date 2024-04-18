How to farm Screws in Fallout 76

You notice you’ll be a little short of Screws while playing Fallout 76 since they aren’t as present in items and in drops compared to other crafting materials such as steel or wood, but don’t worry, there are ways to farm Screws.

You can either get Screws by killing monsters that drop Loose Screws, which are the same thing as Screws, or you can get them by scrapping items that contain Screws in them. Not all machines will get you Screws, however, so we’ll present in this guide what monsters, what items and where you can find Screws in Fallout 76.

Best way to farm Screws in Fallout 76

Time to put on your hunting hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Screws in Fallout 76 is by killing Wendigos and Megasloths. They are the mobs that drop the most amount of Screws and are almost guaranteed to drop five to eight Loose Screws. You can also find Loose Screws in Super Mutants and Mole Rat Brood Mothers, but they are less likely to drop them.

You can randomly find Wendigos as you travel during the night, but there are some places you can go to where is guaranteed for them to spawn. It’s hard to find a lot of them in one place except for the “A Colossal Problem” public event. A lot of Wendigos will spawn and try to get you; kill as much as you can before killing Earle Williams, and don’t forget to collect your Loose Screws.

Here are the places you can go to kill Wendigos in Fallout 76:

Inside Enclave Research Facility at Transmission Station 1AT-U03 (must unlock “Over and Out” quest first)

at (must unlock “Over and Out” quest first) Inside Vault 51 (the button to open the vault is inside the truck to the left)

(the button to open the vault is inside the truck to the left) Inside Wendigo Cave .

. On the top of trees with the hanging horse trailer south of Abbie’s Bunker .

. During the “A Colossal Problem” public event inside nuked Monongah Mine.

Megasloths have a lower chance of dropping Loose Screws than Wendigos, but when they do it’s always between five and eight of them, so it’s still worth going hunting for them if you are a bit desperate for Screws. Here are the places you can go to find Megasloths in Fallout 76:

Souwest of near a blue car Mosstown .

. Around the base of the huge tree at Tanagra Town .

. East of Treetops before the road.

Where to find items with Screws in Fallout 76

Every day is a good day to go Vault diving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anther way to farm Screws is by collecting items that can be scrapped to get Screws. There are more than 40 items that will give you screws when scrapped, but the most common ones are Desk Fans, Toy Cars and Trucks, and the Typewriter.

You can find these items all around the Wasteland, but it’s not guaranteed you’ll find them if you just wander off and search the first building you see. Most places on the list will require you to fight mobs, but some require no combat and you’ll probably already have the option to fast-travel there like The Wayward, the first bar you encounter when you start the game. You might have missed the items when you explored most of the places in the list as well.

You can check the table below the places with the most amount of junk items that can be scraped for Screws. You’ll find these items in many other places, but these are the best locations to farm Screws in Fallout 76:

Location Items with screws in the location Observation Buildings outside the Whitespring Resort – Loose screws

– Giddyup Buttercup

– Carlisle typewriter

– Toy truck

– Toy car

– Desk fan

– Hot plate

– Office desk fan

– Portable fuel tank Place with the most amount of screws. Inside the Whitespring Resort – Giddyup Buttercup

– New toy truck

– Clean globe

– Clipboard

– Desk fan No combat. Buildings at Abandoned Bog Town workshop – Handcuffs

– Typewriter

– Antique globe

– Clean pepper mill

– Office desk fan

– Desk fan

– Hot plate Potential PvP. Site Alpha – Office desk fan

– Loose screws

– Desk fan

– Antique globe

– Hot plate

– Toy car

– Portable fuel tank

– Typewriter Site Bravo – Office desk fan

– Loose screws

– Desk fan

– Antique globe

– Hot plate

– Toy car

– Portable fuel tank

– Typewriter The Whitespring Service Entrance to the The Whitespring Bunker – Desk fan

– Antique globe

-Clean globe

– Hot plate No combat. “Officer on Deck” quest must be completed. Site Charlie – Office desk fan

– Loose screws

– Desk fan

– Antique globe

– Hot plate

– Toy car

– Portable fuel tank

– Typewriter National Radio Astronomy Research Center – Desk fan

– Typewriter

– Antique globe

– Hot plate

– Silver locket

– Toy car WV Lumber Co. warehouses – Loose screws

– Office desk fan

– Desk fan

– Hot plate

– Portable fuel tank

– Typewriter Sugar Grove – Office desk fan

– Portable fuel tank

– Antique globe

– Desk fan Bolton Greens – Giddyup Buttercup

– Toy car

– Desk fan

– Toy truck

– Antique globe

– Typewriter Books house at Summersville – Globe

– Loose screws

– Hot plate

– Office desk fan

– Portable fuel tank

– Silver locket

– Toy truck

– Typewriter National Isolated Radio Array – Desk fan

– Antique globe

– Typewriter

– Hot plate The Wayward – Hot plate

– Clean pepper mill

– Globe

– Office desk fan No combat. Overlook Cabin – Giddyup Buttercup

– Carlisle typewriter

– Pepper mill

– Hot plate

– Toy car

– Toy truck Sunday Brothers’ Cabin main building – Loose screws

– Pepper mill

– Hot plate

– Office desk fan Summersville books house – Globe

– Office desk fan

– Portable fuel tank

– Toy truck

– Typewriter Black Bear Lodge – Globe

– Desk fan

– Handcuffs

– Typewriter Inside Abbie’s Bunker – Office desk fan

– Antique globe

– Hot plate

– Toy car

– Toy truck Inside Ella Ames’ Bunker – Office desk fan

– Hot plate

– Antique globe

– Desk fan

– Toy car

– Toy truck Near the corpses of Ruggy and Kenneth Dean in Foundation Outpost – Seven loose screws No combat. Easy and fast to get. Monorail Elevator guardhouse – Seven loose screws No combat. Easy and fast to get. Harpers Ferry Armory -Typewriter

– Desk fan

– Office desk fan

– Tongs Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor – Globe

– Hot plate

– Office desk fan

– Portable fuel tank No combat.

