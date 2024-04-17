Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop

The release of the Fallout series on Amazon has led to a spike in player numbers across virtually all Fallout games, with the online Fallout 76 getting arguably the biggest boost. For Bethesda, this means more players potentially visiting and spending at the in-game Atomic Shop.

In Fallout 76, players can earn Atoms by completing various challenges and spend them in the Atomic Shop. Many of these items are purely cosmetic, but there are several items that can be bought to make life in the Wasteland much easier.

Best items to buy in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadout for 500 Atoms

Punch in, punch out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For just 500 Atoms, you can unlock an additional S.P.E.C.I.A.L loadout for every character on your account. This gives each of your characters a completely different skillset you can switch to at any time via a Punch card machine, which can be found throughout the Wasteland at train stations or built at camp once you reach level 25.

Let’s say you’re a pistol gunslinger, but you’ve found an incredible legendary assault rifle. Equip your secondary S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadout that’s attuned to using assault rifles to make the most of it.

Ammopoints Ammo Converter for 500 Atoms

Make what you need out of what you don’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ammo Converter lets you convert your unwanted ammo types into points, which can be used to purchase ammo you do need. Given the material costs of crafting new ammo from scratch, the Ammo Converter will absolutely save you some time and headaches when you’re low on your favorite weapon’s ammo type.

Modern Home Fusion Core Recharger for 700 Atoms

A small power cost to recharge four crucial cores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Modern Home Fusion Core Recharger can recharge up to four Fusion Cores at once. Fusion Cores are necessary for powering suits of Power Armor, but they can also serve as ammo for powerful energy weapons like the Gatling Laser. Fusion Cores are rare to find and costly to craft, so being able to recharge several at your camp goes a long way.

Scrap Kits

Clear space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several single-use Utility items in the Atomic Shop. Repair Kits are mostly useless since you can just repair weapons with scrap materials. Lunchboxes provide a decent XP boost but aren’t really worth the cost.

It’s definitely worth just a couple hundred Atoms to pick up a few Scrap Kits, though. These kits let you scrap all your junk and send it back to your stash at camp without having to travel back, freeing up inventory space to keep looting.

