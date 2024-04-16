Fallout 76: How to get and use Power Armor Station Plans

One of the coolest things in the Fallout world is the Power Armor suit. You can get your own in Fallout 76 but you’ll need a Power Armor Station to modify or repair it.

You can find them scattered around the world—and that may be easiest—but you can also build a station to have quick access without having to travel.

How to buy Power Armor Station Plans in Fallout 76

Money can get you anything, including a Power Armor Station Plan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest and fastest way to get Power Armor Station Plans is to buy them from Phoenix in Watoga. The vendor robot sells the plans for 1,050 caps, but if you have the Hard Bargains perk, you can buy it for 920 caps, instead.

Watoga is located on the southeast side of the map. You’ll find Phoenix in the Watoga Shopping Plaza in Fallout 76. Be careful in that area; Protectron robots will attack you, but once you clear the area, you can enter the Super Duper Mart with the Trading Post signs.

Another option is to buy the Power Armor Station Plans from the Brotherhood Vendor in the Whispering Resort. The plans will cost the same as the ones Phoenix sells, so you can choose to buy them from either vendor.

How to get Power Armor Station Plans for free

Why waste caps if you can get it for free? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can always use a Power Armor Station in places you can fast-travel to for free such as Fort Atlas, Foundation, and The Crater. But you can still get the plans to build your own Power Armor Station in the Workshop or C.A.M.P. without spending any caps, you just have to complete a mission.

Miner Miracles mission

You can get the Power Armor Station plans as part of the reward for completing the Miner Miracles mission but you need to reach level 25 before you can unlock the quest. When you reach the minimum level, head to Garrahan Mining Headquarters in the Southwest area of the map to automatically unlock the mission.

As you investigate Garrahan Mining Headquarters and clear the robots, you’ll eventually find the Project Manager’s Terminal, get the blueprints for the Excavator Power Armor parts, and build it in the nearby power station.

You’ll need to build the Excavator Power Armor and register it to complete the quest and get the Power Armor Station Plans as a reward for completing the mission alongside four Stimpaks, 17 Shot Gun Shells, and 60 .45 Rounds.

How to craft the Power Armor Station in Fallout 76

You can customize your Power Armor if the Power Armor Station. Image via Bethesda

As usual, you’ll have to spend materials to build the Power Armor Station now that you have the plans. A Power Armor can be very useful while surviving the Wasteland and looks really cool, like we saw in the Fallout TV show. Here’s all the materials you’ll need to collect to craft the Power Armor Station:

12 Aluminum

Three Circuitry

Four Oil

Six Fiberglass

Four Plastic

Six Gears

Four Screws

