How to complete When Pigs Fly quest in Fallout 4

When Pigs Fly is a quest introduced with Fallout 4’s next-get update, allowing you to get your hands on makeshift weapons, including the Piggy Bank Fat Man and the Baseball Launcher.

As soon as you log into Fallout 4, you should receive the When Pigs Fly quest and the rest of the new missions. If you’re ready to arm yourself with some of the most ridiculous weapons in the Wasteland, here’s how to complete the When Pigs Fly quest in Fallout 4.

When Pigs Fly quest guide for Fallout 4

Investigate the merchant workshop

Best junk in town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step in the When Pigs Fly quest is investigating the merchant workshop east of the Kendall Hospital. Head to the location marked on the map and look for the open garage with an NPC named Suggs inside.

You can talk with Suggs or buy items like Shipments of Copper. But to work on the quest, interact with the terminal behind him. Read the Weapons Dealer in Monsignor Plaza document, and the quest will progress to the next step.

Visit Monsignor Plaza

First of many wondrous creations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monsignor Plaza is further east from the merchant workshop. It’s a big mall filled with Raiders, so make sure to bring enough guns and ammunition. Inside the Plaza, head to the third floor, where you’ll find Marvin’s Store Security members. They aren’t friendly, so feel free to shoot them at sight.

After dealing with the security, read Marvin’s Note at the counter. You can also loot the Rapid Pipe Grenade Launcher Rifle and a few Piggy Bank Mines behind the counter.

Kill Marvin and retrieve schematics

More company. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armed with exquisite new weaponry, head back to the merchant workshop. You’ll find Marvin on the tall building to the right of the workshop.

The building has a fire ladder you should be able to see from the workshop. Use it to climb to the top, but be careful—the path is covered in Piggy Bank Mines, and Marvin is armed with the Piggy Bank Fat Man that hits like a truck. I lost most of my health to a single pig in the T-45 Power Armor.

Tip: Piggy Bank Mines drop Caps after exploding. Make sure to collect them as compensation for damaged Power Armor and wasted Stimpaks.

Head to the roof, deal with Marvin (mine blew himself up), and grab the Grenade Launcher Schematics from his corpse. You can also snatch the Piggy Bank Fat Man alongside a few more Piggy Bank Mines.

Return the schematics to Suggs

Likely made in China. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight isn’t over yet. More Marvin’s Store Security awaits you at the workshop, where you must take the schematics. One of the enemies uses another ingenious weapon—the Baseball Launcher. It doesn’t deal much damage but will knock your crosshair into orbit. Take cover, eliminate the enemies, and deliver the schematics to Suggs. Remember to take the Baseball Launcher and Baseballs from the dead enemies.

You also get the Penetrating Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle as a reward for delivering the schematics. It works similarly to the one you found in the Monsignor Plaza but ignores 30 percent of the target’s damage and energy resistance.

