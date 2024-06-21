Fallout Nuevo México mod put ‘on hold’ after months of silence

Numerous massive mods for Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4 have been announced over the last few years. Unfortunately, most haven’t been finalized, and it seems like Fallout: Nuevo México is heading in the same direction.

The project, announced back in 2021, has been put “on hold,” after radio silence kicked in a few months ago. One of the main developers, J.K-Serling, shared a message on the mod’s Discord server on June 19, revealing its development has stopped.

“I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to share an update about Zapshock [one of the main modders] and the mod project ‘Fallout: Nuevo México.‘ The project has been on hold for some time,” J.K-Serling wrote. Serling also stated they are “taking over responsibilities,” but gave no further details.

In April, one fan asked the community on Reddit what had happened to the mod, and it looked like even those who worked on it were in the dark. “As someone who was a part of the team as a VA, no clue. Everything just sorta disappeared overnight,” one apparent modder wrote.

Fallout: Nuevo México was meant to bring a new story to the 2010 Obsidian Entertainment game. It was set in New Mexico (but in 2166, more than 100 years before FNV), and was to introduce fresh quests, characters, and more. It even had an atmospheric trailer released earlier this year, though, it has since been deleted from the mod’s YouTube channel.

There have been a few major mods announced for the Fallout franchise in the last couple of years, including Fallout 4: New Vegas and Fallout 4: London. The former is meant to bring the highly acclaimed Obsidian title to Fallout 4’s engine, while the latter brings the wasteland reality to the capital of England. Unfortunately, little is known about F4: NV development, and Fallout 4: London was delayed after the launch of the next-gen update.

