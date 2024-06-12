Fallout 76 early patch notes for June 12

Big changes are happening in Fallout 76 as the Skyline Valley update on June 12 expands the map for the first time, six years after the game went live.

Recommended Videos

The Fallout franchise has enjoyed a resurgence following the success of the Amazon series and, after Fallout 4’s long-awaited next-gen update landed in April, it’s now Fallout 76’s turn to receive a boost.

If you’re keen to learn what’s new in Fallout 76 following the June 12 patch, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Everything included in Fallout 76 June 12 patch

Plenty of new content. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

Fallout 76’s significant update on June 12 is a big one, introducing the Skyline Valley region into the game packed with new characters, enemies, and more.

The biggest draw of the latest Fallout 76 update is the ability to travel to a new area in the southern part of the map, Shenandoah. This is the first time a new region has been opened in Fallout 76 since the Bethesda title first launched in October 2018.

Players have already had an opportunity to enjoy the new area in the PTS, which brings 26 new Points of Interest to the map. Alongside this large new zone, players can also enjoy various new experiences, including:

The opening of Vault 63

New enemy types, including Electric Ghouls and Threshers

New Public events

New questlines

The Skyline Valley update also adds new weapons, armor, and outfits, but you’ll have to wait a little while longer before you can play as a Ghoul. The update also marks the start of season 17 in Fallout 76, bringing new tasks to earn additional rewards.

We’ll update this article when the full Fallout 76 June 12 patch notes have been revealed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy