Fallout 76 An Unlikely Invitation quest guide – How to find Vault 63 in the Ash Heap

The latest update for Fallout 76 introduces a wealth of exciting new content with the Skyline Valley DLC. Among the highlights is the quest An Unlikely Invitation, which marks the beginning of an entirely new quest line filled with intriguing characters and formidable foes.

An Unlikely Invitation is the first quest accessible to players with the update in Fallout 76 that tasks you to explore Vault 63. In this guide, we’ll go over what you need to do to find Vault 63 and mark the quest complete.

How to find Vault 63 in the Ash Heap region

Follow the radio’s frequency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the An Unlikely Invitation quest in Fallout 76, ensure your game is updated to the latest Skyline Valley update. Then, open your Pip-Boy and go to the Data tab to find the mission. Activate it and listen to the radio frequency through your Pip-Boy.

A yellow marker will appear on your map, indicating where you need to meet the NPC Alyssa. Speak with her, and she will give you the coordinates to Vault 63 located in the Ash Heap region of West Virginia. Follow the new yellow marker on the map, located in the southern corner of the map. Reach the designated location to unlock the entrance to Vault 63 and complete the An Unlikely Invitation quest for the Skyline Valley DLC in Fallout 76.

Upon completing the quest you’ll be awarded 2,000 Burnt Paint Pip-Boy skin and plenty of Caps along with a good chunk of XP.

