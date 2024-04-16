Fallout 76: All Fire Breather Exam answers

So, you’ve decided to join the ranks of the Fire Breathers, the elite firefighting unit in Fallout 76. Good for you! These folks are the first line of defense against the blazing infernos that plague Appalachia.

It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it. However, before you can don that snazzy uniform you’ll need to pass the Fire Breather Exam.

The exam is a computer-based test which consists of seven multiple-choice questions. Each question tests your knowledge of firefighting and survival skills, particularly tailored to the challenges found within the game. To pass, you must answer the questions correctly, and then head to the next challenge of the exam.

Here’s a detailed guide to help you ace the Fire Breathers’ exam.

How to take the exam in Fallout 76

The knowledge exam for the Fire Breathers is located within the Charleston Fire Department. This place plays a crucial role as the operational base for the Fire Breathers. The Department is relatively easy to locate due to its central position on the map, south of the Forest region’s main city, Charleston. It’s directly accessible and often one of the first major landmarks you will encounter when moving south from the game’s starting point, Vault 76. After reaching there, start the Into the Fire quest to begin the exam.

All answers

Exam intro screen. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Here are the correct answers to the Fire Breather knowledge exam:

Q1: The tunnel you’re traversing has begun filling up with a strange gas and you’re without your breathing apparatus. What do you do?

A: Evacuate as quickly as possible.

Q2: While traversing a smoke-filled building, your breathing apparatus has failed. Which of the following will serve as the best replacement?

A: A water-soaked rag.

Q3: One of your fellow Fire Breathers has been burned. The area is painful to the touch, but no blisters are forming. You’ve applied a cool compress. What’s the next thing you should do?

A: Gently bind the burn with clean bandages.

Q4: While exploring a collapsed mine, your team leader flashes their safety light quickly three times. What does this mean?

A: Retreat immediately.

Q5: One of your squadmates has caught a case of Sludge lung. Which of the following sets of ingredients, when cooked together, can be used as a cure?

A: One pt. Purified Water, two Ash Rose, two Blight, two Soot Flower.

Q6: You’ve stumbled upon a band of Scorch-diseases people brandishing clubs. Which of the following is the only acceptable method of engaging them?

A: Fall back and engage from a distance with firearms.

Q7: You’ve captured a Scorched-infected man who you recognize as a childhood friend. What do you do?

A: End his life as mercifully as possible.

Got all that? Great! With these answers in your back pocket, you’ll move on to the physical exam part of the initiation before becoming part of the Fallout 76 unit.

