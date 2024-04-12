Does the dog die in the Fallout TV show?

The Fallout television show has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Anyone with a subscription can check it out and watch all eight episodes, watching them back-to-back at your leisure. A big question you might ask yourself is if the loveable dog appearing throughout the show will die.

The dog, named CX404, receives the nickname Dogmeat by The Ghoul and is a companion in the series. This dog will be familiar to those who played Fallout 4, as the game also included a companion called Dogmeat.

Although the Amazon series does not shy away from being gory and gruesome, not everything is on the table. We want to confirm that any information below this point will be spoilers for the Fallout show on Amazon. If you’d rather wait to learn for yourself, read no further.

Does the dog survive the Fallout TV show?

You look familiar. Image via Bethesda Softworks

We can confirm that the dog does survive the Fallout television series, at least in the first season. Although CX404 does receive a stab wound from The Ghoul, they are administered a Stimpak and immediately recover. CX404 then becomes The Ghoul’s hairy partner.

Even though Amazon is ready to harm and maim nearly any other character who shows up in this series, the dog appears to be safe at this time, and that means we can expect to see CX404 in the future if a second season happens for the series. Given the high praise across multiple reviews, a second season seems likely. With The Ghoul operating as a bounty hunter, these two make excellent partners.

Should The Ghoul return in a second season of the Fallout series, we can likely expect to see CX404. For now, you can be safe to know that this companion won’t meet its demise in the first season. The Fallout series is a dark place, and anything could happen if the series continues. We’re hoping for the best for the goodest companion.

