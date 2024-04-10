What time does Fallout TV series come out on Prime Video?

One of the most anticipated TV series of 2024, Fallout, is right around the corner. The show was directed by Jonathan Nolan, and judging by initial reactions, it doesn’t fail to deliver, so it’s no wonder fans are eager to see it.

The Fallout gaming franchise has seen a few major installments in its 25-year history. Contrary to other game adaptations, the series helmed by Amazon Prime Video isn’t a retelling of a storyline from the games, but rather a new story that’s canon to the post-apocalyptic universe.

On April 8, it was announced that the show will fully release a day earlier than planned, on April 10. With that in mind, fans want to know when exactly it drops online. We have the answer, so keep reading.

When does Fallout TV series release?

The show is scheduled to release on April 10 in its entirety. It becomes available at a specific time, rather than at midnight in every region.

Typically, showrunners schedule their releases for late evening in Europe, so the majority of the fanbase can tune in alongside North American audiences, who are awake by that time. This time around, it’s different, since the show is scheduled to release at 6pm PT or 9pm CT on April 10, which translates to 2am BST on April 11.

Hardcore Fallout fans can tune in to a special Global Fan Premiere. If you want to participate, sign in through Amazon’s site. The event itself is scheduled to begin on April 10 at 5:30 PT, while the first episode is set to air 30 minutes later.

If you’re a binge-watcher, we have some other good news for you. When the countdown hits zero and the series launches, Amazon will release all eight episodes at the same time, so you will be able to devour it in one sitting, if you have enough time. Just don’t spoil it for those of us who have to wait until the next day, pretty please!

