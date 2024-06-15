All Pickaxe locations in Fallout 76

The rusty old Pickaxe is a relic of Appalachia’s pre-war mining operations before automation took over in the Fallout universe, and you’ll be able to find them as collectibles in Fallout 76.

The Pickaxe finds its place in Fallout 76’s diverse weapon roster. While not a whole lot effective as a weapon, it’s still a knick-knack that the Bethesda MMO’s players are looking for post-Skyline Valley update.

Here’s where you can find Pickaxes in Fallout 76.

Where to get Pickaxes in Fallout 76

The mines invariably have some Pickaxe spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Pickaxes lying around in Fallout 76 in the below locations. You can also farm them by killing Scorched enemies as some of them occasionally spawn wielding the weapon. Here’s a fu,ll list of where you can get Pickaxes in the wild.

Location Region Number of Pickaxes Lucky Hole Mine Savage Divide 10 Tunnel of Love Ash Heap Six Blackwater Mine Savage Divide Four Miners Monument Savage Divide Four Greg’s Mine Supply The Forest Three Glassed cavern Cranberry Bog Three Garrahan Mining Headquarters Ash Heap Three Gauley Mine The Forest Two Tygart water treatment plant The Forest One

Note: If you are here after the Skyline Valley hotfix where the devs stopped Pickaxe spawns to stop the Legendary modules exploit, it is still available at Glassed Cavern (two), Tunnel of Love (one), and Gulay Mine (one) at the time of this writing.

Alternatively, you can craft the Pickaxe at a weapons workbench if you have its associated plan. The crafting requires the Makeshift Warrior Two perk and a few standard-fare materials like adhesive, oil, screw, steel, and wood in varying amounts (depending on level).

The plan is available for purchase from the following vendors once you are level five or above:

Responders Vendor (The Whitespring Resort).

Vendor bot Bob (Flatwood).

Vendor bot Chad (Camden Park).

Vendor bot Greg (Grafton).

Vendor bot Mack (Charleston Fire Department).

Vendor bot Responder (Charleston Station, Grafton Station, Lewisburg Station, Morgantown Station, Welch Station).

You can also get the Pickaxe Plan from Daily/Repeatable quests like Ecological Balance and Strange Brew, or from events in the Forest region.

