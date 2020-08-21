It seems like everyone is loving Fall Guys, from top Twitch streamers to those who downloaded it for free on PlayStation 4. The hype around the cute party game is high in the summer of 2020.

Season one of Fall Guys features 40 tiers of unlockable customization items, like outfits, colors, patterns, emotes, and victory dances to equip on your Fall Guy. But once the season pass is finished, there’s not much left to do besides chase crowns.

Thankfully, season two of Fall Guys is already on the way. More content is coming quickly from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital, and it looks to be as exciting as the first season, if not better.

When does Fall Guys season 2 start?

The start date for Fall Guys season two is unknown right now, but we could get more information about it during gamescom Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley.

Keighley teased a sneak peek at Fall Guys season two during the show, which will have premieres for over 20 different games. The stream takes place on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Fall Guys is great and all….but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

We should know more about Fall Guys season two after Aug. 27, so stay tuned for more information.