When does Fall Guys launch for Xbox Series X/S?

Fall Guys is finally coming to console, giving play thousands of new players a chance to enjoy the exciting battle royale featuring dozens of mini-games. Veteran players don’t have to worry about losing their progress as Fall Guys will include cross-play and cross-progression, meaning you can dive in on any supported platform without issue.

Thousands of players have enjoyed Fall Guys on PC as they compete in fun games to try and survive to claim the crown. Only one player can win in each match, and a mixture of luck and skill is needed to succeed. Console players have watched from the sidelines, patiently waiting for their chance to join the fun. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, and players everywhere can expect Fall Guys on their respective consoles.

Fall Guys is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on June 21. The game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store, allowing players to enjoy Fall Guys with friends on almost any platform. Season 1: “Free For All” is launching alongside the new supported platforms, giving players new and old players content to enjoy on any platform.

Players who already own Fall Guys will receive the Legacy Pack containing new cosmetic items and the Season Pass for free. According to a press release, the new pass is a “supercharged version of the game’s free progression path,” according to a press release, which can be purchased with Show-Bucks. The free progression path will still be available.

Mark your calendars for June 21 so you can enjoy Fall Guys on Xbox One and Xbox Seris X/S.