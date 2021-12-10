When does Fall Guys Guestravaganza start and end?

For big fans of Fall Guys who missed out on some cosmetics during the last window of opportunity, the Guestravaganza offers up some new Nightmare Before Christmas skins as well as some returning skins.

The limited-time event was announced at the 2021 Game Awards, where Fall Guys revealed some new skins from the Nightmare Before Christmas movie. Jack, Sally, the Mayor, and Sandy Claws skins will be available for a limited time during Santa Jack’s challenge, which runs from Dec. 16 to 27.

In addition to the new Christmas-themed skins, another opportunity to get some skins during the Fall Guys’ Guestravaganza will run from Dec. 28, 2021 until Jan. 3, 2022. Some character skins available are 2B from Nier :Automata, the Goose from Untitled Goose Game, characters from Cuphead, and Shovel Knight from his titular game.

Fall Guys has been consistently heralded as one of the best multiplayer games since it released in February last year. The game exploded in popularity after streamers started playing the game, chasing the elusive win. The game recently launched Season Six and is available on PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game is announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch and also has plans to release on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Those plans were delayed, however, and no new date has been given.