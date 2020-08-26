How to watch Fall Guys Twitch Rivals

Fall Guys esports has arrived and Twitch Rivals will be putting on a show with it, featuring some of the biggest names in gaming content creation.

The first Fall Guys Fridays event will take place on Aug. 28, but it’ll be a recurring event featuring different regions, like North America and Europe.

Get ready for the first edition of Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame Fridays!



Your favorite creators climb, tumble, and battle their way to a W in the first event of this weekly series.



It all begins on Friday, 8/28 at 1pm PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/SGCl3awnuu — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 19, 2020

The tournament will feature teams of four playing together to try to rack up the most crowns. Top streamers like Lirik, Shroud, TimTheTatMan, Summit1g, and more will all be participating.

If you’re a Fall Guys fanatic or a supporter of any of the top streamers on Twitch, Fall Guys Fridays will be the place to be. The competition will be intense and the beans will be hopping.

Here’s how to watch the event.

How to watch Twitch Rivals Fall Guys Fridays

The event begins on Friday, Aug. 28 at 3pm CT. The event will be broadcast on Twitch Rivals’ main channel and it’ll be commentated. The channel will cover many of the participants as they play.

To find each individual competitor, just check the Fall Guys directory on Twitch. You’ll be able to simply scroll through and see all of the players in the tournament just by checking their titles for mention of Twitch Rivals.