How to get MVP bundle in Fall Guys

Two weeks after Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s season 3.5 update, players have a chance to spruce up their wardrobe with a fresh costume for another bout in the Blunderdome.

The latest Prime Gaming bundle for Fall Guys is the MVP costume, a previously unreleased colorway of the Rookie costume, and three crowns to add to your trophy cabinet. The costume comes as separate halves, so you can mix and match if you want to.

The bundle can be claimed now on the Prime Gaming site. If you haven’t linked your Twitch account to Fall Guys yet, here are the steps to claim your new fit and start working out: