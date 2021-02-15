How to get MVP bundle in Fall Guys

Two weeks after Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s season 3.5 update, players have a chance to spruce up their wardrobe with a fresh costume for another bout in the Blunderdome.
The latest Prime Gaming bundle for Fall Guys is the MVP costume, a previously unreleased colorway of the Rookie costume, and three crowns to add to your trophy cabinet. The costume comes as separate halves, so you can mix and match if you want to.
The bundle can be claimed now on the Prime Gaming site. If you haven’t linked your Twitch account to Fall Guys yet, here are the steps to claim your new fit and start working out:
- Open up Fall Guys on your platform of choice.
- Go to the Settings menu and select Profile.
- Select the Link Amazon Account option. A unique code will be provided.
- Head to the Amazon website and log into your account.
- Type in the code from Fall Guys.
- Once the code has been accepted, your accounts are linked.