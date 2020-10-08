How to change your nameplate and banner in Fall Guys season 2

Mediatonic is bringing medieval mayhem to Fall Guys in season two, introducing new content, obstacle courses, costumes, and customization options.

In addition to the four new rounds—Hoopsie Legend, a cooperative hoop-jumping level, Knight Fever, the game’s most challenging gauntlet yet, Egg Siege, a scramble for first place in a perilous castle, and Wall Guys, a climb for glory—the developers are adding new nameplates and banners to the game.

When you spectate a player after completing or failing a round, you’ll see a shiny new nameplate and banner. They’re customization options, just like costumes, and come in a range of colors.

You can unlock nameplates and banners from playing the game and leveling through the new battle pass. At level one, you’ll get the boring, standard banner, before slowly unlocking bigger and better banners as you progress.

If you’re not keen on plowing through the battle pass, you can buy banners for kudos instead.

To equip, change, or customize your nameplate and banner, head over to the new interface tab and banners will be the first available option. There, you’ll find a list of banners that you can pick and choose. In the same interface tab, you’ll also find the nickname option. Click it to change your name.