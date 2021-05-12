Here are the patch notes for Fall Guys’ season 4.5 update

Two new rounds are on the way.

Fall Guys’ midseason update will be released tomorrow, May 13, bringing new rounds, features, and bug fixes to the title. The current season has a total of 25 minigames and the 4.5 update will give players two entirely new rounds: the Slimescraper and the Button Basher.

Mediatonic hasn’t given much detail about the new rounds, but according to the developer, the Slimescraper will be a sequel to Slimb Climb, where players have to outrun the slime and make their way through many obstacles. The Button Bashers round will have players split into one-vs-one dueling pairs and only the best can continue in the competition.

As for the new features, there will be more than 50 additional variations across 12 rounds, custom lobbies with PC and PlayStation 4 crossplay, as well as matchmaking encompassing PC and PS4. Cross-platform parties aren’t possible, though.

Players will also notice improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling, some in-game visual indicator of the player’s connection quality, and a new player reporting feature if players encounter potential cheaters. De-sync and physics will be improved, while other major bugs, like eliminated squads moving on to the next round, have been fixed.

Here are all the changes coming to Fall Guys with the midseason 4.5 update: