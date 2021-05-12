Here are the patch notes for Fall Guys’ season 4.5 update

Fall Guys’ midseason update will be released tomorrow, May 13, bringing new rounds, features, and bug fixes to the title. The current season has a total of 25 minigames and the 4.5 update will give players two entirely new rounds: the Slimescraper and the Button Basher.
Mediatonic hasn’t given much detail about the new rounds, but according to the developer, the Slimescraper will be a sequel to Slimb Climb, where players have to outrun the slime and make their way through many obstacles. The Button Bashers round will have players split into one-vs-one dueling pairs and only the best can continue in the competition.
As for the new features, there will be more than 50 additional variations across 12 rounds, custom lobbies with PC and PlayStation 4 crossplay, as well as matchmaking encompassing PC and PS4. Cross-platform parties aren’t possible, though.
Players will also notice improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling, some in-game visual indicator of the player’s connection quality, and a new player reporting feature if players encounter potential cheaters. De-sync and physics will be improved, while other major bugs, like eliminated squads moving on to the next round, have been fixed.
Here are all the changes coming to Fall Guys with the midseason 4.5 update:
- Two new rounds: the Slimescraper and the Button Bashers.
- 55 additional variations across 12 rounds.
- Custom lobbies are now open to everyone with as few as four beans. PC and PS4 players can play together.
- PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes. Cross-platform parties are not possible.
- Improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling.
- In-game visual indicator of your connection quality.
- New player reporting feature if you spot potential cheaters.
- Numerous improvements to de-sync, physics, and related issues.
- Snow will now display on season three rounds for PC players.
- Fixed Fall Guys having too much power while carrying things.
- Fixed incorrectly eliminating the winning squad in Royal Fumble.
- Fixed eliminated squads incorrectly qualifying for the next round.
- After tying a round, squads will not be randomly eliminated, but instead will all qualify into the next round.
- Fixed the ‘Top X Qualify’ number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the qualification screen.
- Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players.
- Fixed the Featured Store only showing coming soon for players who witness the store refresh.
- Wall Guys round received improvement to mantling while experiencing high ping.
- Players can no longer yeet themselves out of the round to skip ahead in the Door Dash round.
- Power Tip had batteries flying out of hands when players bump into each other and Fall Guy being unable to climb a ramp while carrying a battery fixed.
- Fixed some localisation issues across emotes, colours, costumes and within the UI.
- Made various visual fixes to costumes and fixed SFX on some winning animations.