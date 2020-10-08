Here are all Fall Guys Season 2 rewards

Fall Guys season two is out, and players can already start leveling up to get crowns, skins, patterns, colors, and Kudos. The new season is Medieval-themed and so are the rewards.

Players will also spot different types of rewards that weren’t in Season one: nameplates and nicknames. Thou shall have nicknames instead of the old “Fall Guy 1234” name displayed for everyone. Nameplates will be the image behind the name and nickname.

There are in total 40 levels to reach as you play the game. Here the full list of rewards of eache level coming to Fall Guys Season two:

Levels 1-10

Level 1 – Starting level

Level 2 – Romantic color (Red/Dark Red, Common)

Level 3 – 1 crown

Level 4 – Pantaloons pattern (Common)

Level 5 – Slime nameplate (Uncommon)

Level 6 – Orc lower costume (Uncommon)

Level 7 – Amethyst color (Deep Purple/Purple, Rare)

Level 8 – 1 crown

Level 9 – Floral pattern (Rare)

Level 10 – Orc upper costume (Uncommon)

Levels 11-20

Level 11 – 1 crown

Level 12 – Molten color (Gray/Orange, Rare)

Level 13 – Dragonfire nameplate (Rare)

Level 14 – “Knight to Remember” nickname (Epic)

Level 15 – 2 crowns

Level 16 – Jester lower costume (Rare)

Level 17 – Salute emote (common)

Level 18 – Strained faceplate (Blue, Uncommon)

Level 19 – Medieval Madness pattern (Common)

Level 20 – Heraldic color (Orange/Blue, Rare)

Levels 21-30

Level 21 – 3 crowns

Level 22 – Jester upper costume (Rare)

Level 23 – 1500 Kudos

Level 24 – Foolish color (Purple/Yellow, Epic)

Level 25 – Cross Check pattern (Uncommon)

Level 26 – 3 crowns

Level 27 – Bronze color (Bronze/Green, Rare)

Level 28 – Elder Dwarf lower costume (Uncommon)

Level 29 – Famous nameplate (Epic)

Level 30 – Court Jester pattern (Rare)

Level 31-40

Level 31 – 5 crowns

Level 32 – Bow emote (Rare)

Level 33 – Valorous color (Red/Gold, Rare)

Level 34 – Menace faceplate (Orange, Rare)

Level 35 – Knight pattern (Epic)

Level 36 – 5 crowns

Level 37 – Elder Dwarf upper costume (Uncommon)

Level 38 – “Sir Hugs A Lot” nickname (Legendary)

Level 39 – Fleur-De-Lis pattern (Rare)

Level 40 – Magician celebration

According to the in-game timer, you’ll have 60 days to reach level 40 and get all rewards. Best of luck in your beany journey!