Fall Guys to host The Nightmare Before Christmas collaboration event

Fortnite is set to launch its next crossover event to round out 2021, and it will bring a ton of new holiday-themed cosmetics to the game.

On Dec. 16, a collaboration between Fall Guys and the Disney hit film Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will launch. During this collaboration event, players can purchase themselves three skins themed after characters from the Kudos store.

Dive through the Door Dash door straight to Halloween Town because we’ve got new frightfully festive challenges, rewards, and costumes coming from 16th December! pic.twitter.com/vpVm36j7LH — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 10, 2021

These skins won’t all roll out on the same day, though. On Dec. 16, you’ll be able to purchase The Mayor of Halloween Town before he is replaced by Sally on Dec. 20. On Dec. 24, you can purchase the iconic Jack Skellington outfit, which will replace Sally. This will remain available until Dec. 27.

For the entirety of the collaboration event, you’ll be able to participate in Santa Jack’s challenge. This mode will allow players to earn points that can be redeemed for more rewards. Here is a list of the rewards you can earn yourself through this new event-exclusive mode.

The Pumpkin King (Nickname) – 100 points

The Pumpkin King (Pattern) – 200 points

Deadly Nightshade (Colour) – 400 points

Santa Jack – Bottom (Costume) – 600 points

Santa Jack – Top (Costume) – 800 points

Zero’s Surprise (Celebration) – 1,000 points

This event will run from Dec. 16 until Dec. 27 so don’t miss your chance to join in on the action and earn yourself some new loot.