Fall Guys to celebrate Godzilla Day with new Godzilla-themed skin on Nov. 3

Fall Guys players will have a chance to get a Godzilla in-game costume to celebrate Godzilla Day in style on Nov. 3. It’ll be a limited-time costume, so fans will want to start saving their crowns now.

The full costume will cost 10 crowns, meaning the bottom part and the head will each cost five crowns. It’ll have a dark purple color, Godzilla’s head, and even a little yellow car in its left hand.

LOL



Better start getting your crowns together now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020

“There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy,” said Jeff Tanton, VP of creative at Mediatonic. “They are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you’d expect.”

Mediatonic has partnered with other companies to make skins before but mostly to create video game characters as costumes, such as Scout from Team Fortress, Gordon Freeman and Alyx from Half-Life, and the most recently Sonic the Hedgehog.

There are several Godzilla video games, with the first one dating back to 1983 across many platforms, from arcade to Nintendo consoles, PlayStation, Pinball, and mobile. But the kaiju was first brought into our world in the Japanese Godzilla movie from 1954 in which he was known as Gojira.