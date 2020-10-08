Fall Guys season 2 introduces limited-time mode, Gauntlet Showdown

Are you confident in your own Fall Guys skills? Then Gauntlet Showdown might be the mode for you.

Gauntlet Showdown, available for one week, is a limited-time mode that contains only Race game modes. The last level will always be Fall Mountain, the only Race-type Final.

Here’s a list of the available stages in Gauntlet Showdown before you get your chance to climb Fall Mountain. Rounds introduced in the new season are highlighted in bold.

Dizzy Heights

Door Dash

Fruit Chute

Gate Crash

Hit Parade

Knight Fever

See Saw

Slime Climb

Tip Toe

The Whirlygig

Wall Guys

Knight Fever, introduced as “the hardest gauntlet level yet” in the patch notes, is a manic obstacle course filled with ax traps, spiky cylinders, and treacherous falls. Wall Guys is a semi-cooperative mode ala See Saw, where your fate lies as much in your competitors’ hands as yours. You’ll need to push objects together, creating platforms to scale the walls and head to the finish line.

For those who detest team games, Gauntlet Showdown might be your best bet. You’ll be losing out on some other fun modes, like the Survival Jump Club and Hunt Tail Tag, but it could be a worthy trade-off to avoid tearing your hair out during Egg Scramble.

The first limited-time mode in Fall Guys is rather tame, but Mediatonic could definitely find more avenues to explore insane combinations in the future. Four rounds of Slimb Climb before a Hex-A-Gone finale, anyone?

A list of the full patch notes for Fall Guys season two can be found here.