Fall Guys season 4 trailer hypes up ‘neon-soaked’ levels, Among Us collaboration

Fall Guys x Among Us plus a whole lot more.

A new season of Fall Guys, dubbed “Fall Guys 4041,” will be releasing next week on all available platforms.

New trailers for the season were recently revealed by both Fall Guys and PlayStation, offering a look at what players can expect out of the new content coming on March 22.

⚡ Fall Guys 4041 ⚡



Releasing March 22nd!



Giveaway for 4041 kudos and the unreleased Fancy Burger costume:

There will be 50 winners! pic.twitter.com/d3TRTX8GLW — Fall Guys 🤖 4041 🤖 22nd March! (@FallGuysGame) March 15, 2021

The very end of the video posted by the Fall Guys Twitter account confirms the upcoming Among Us collaboration, which has been rumored for a while. It shows a Fall Guy in an Among Us-like costume falling into lava, with text saying “Fall Guy was ejected, one Impostor remains.”

A separate trailer, released by PlayStation, shows off more of the new locations and costumes that will be found in the upcoming season. The new content has a futuristic vibe, like a cross between Tron and Cyberpunk 2077.

As part of the new trailer reveal, Fall Guys is giving away 50 copies of an unreleased costume called Fancy Burger. Fans can participate by following the directions in the above Fall Guys tweet for a chance to win.

💫 Welcome to the Blunderdome.



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout warps to the future when the neon-soaked Season 4 arrives March 22 on PS4: https://t.co/ipiuU5YVeh pic.twitter.com/IyJfRAWjEC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 15, 2021

Fall Guys season four will release on all platforms next Monday, March 22.