Fall Guys season 2, Satellite Scramble, launches into orbit

Blast off with new challenges, rounds, and rewards.

After a successful season one for Fall Guys following the game’s switch to free-to-play, the team at Mediatonic and Epic Games has officially launched the second season, Satellite Scramble, today.

This season’s theme, as indicated by the title, is outer space themed, hinted by the final weekly event from season one, Satellite Repair Mission. The new costumes, rounds, shows, and cosmetics are all space-themed, as are the 100+ reward tiers of the new season two battle pass.

To launch the new season in style, the Satellite Explorers event is live as well, featuring all new season two rounds plus a small track of rewards to earn.

All Fall Guys season two launch event challenges and rewards

The season two launch event, Satellite Explorers, requires players to repair and rebuild the Fall Guys satellite. Completing the challenges rewards launch event points, similar to other limited-time events that the game has run in the pass. Completing all the challenges unlocks the full track of rewards.

All Fall Guys season two launch event challenges

Players will have to play the new “3,2,1, Space!” show as well as one Solo, Duos, and Squads show to complete challenges and unlock more.

All Fall Guys season two launch event rewards

Here are the rewards that can be earned during the Fall Guys season two launch event, Satellite Explorers.

‘Space Bean’ Nickname (200 Points)

200 Kudos (300 Points)

‘Satellite Explorer’ Nameplate (500 Points)

‘Space Icons’ Pattern (800 Points)

‘Satellite Backpack’ Costume (1000 Points)

New Fall Guys season two rounds

The new season and the subsequent launch event heavily features all new rounds for players to compete in.

Tiptoe Finale

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

In Tiptoe Finale, up to four squads work together to tip toe their way towards the crown, with each squad taking on their own gauntlet of tiles, similar to the classic Tip Toe round.

Starchart

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

In Starchart, players bump buttons to reveal invisible pathways between the platforms.

Pixel Painters

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

In Pixel Painters, the players hop on tiles in order to draw the pattern displayed on the screen.

Cosmic Highway

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

Cosmic Highway is a classic obstacle course race, requiring players to hop across rows of moving platforms, with plenty of opportunities to fall into space.

Hyperdrive Heroes

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

In Hyperdrive Heroes, players must stay on the massive hoverboard while it travels in a circle through plenty of obstacles.

Hex-a-terrestrial

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

Hex-a-terrestrial is very similar to the iconic Hex-a-gone round, requiring players to navigate the floating platforms without falling through.

Space Race

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

Space Race is a race in space. Good luck.

Frantic Factory

Image via Mediatonic and Epic Games

In Frantic Factory, players navigate the area and bash buttons to earn points.