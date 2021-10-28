Fall Guys’ Frill Gills bundle available for Prime Gaming subscribers

Prime Gaming users can unlock a special gift in Fall Guys this month.

This bundle contains the Frill Gills outfit along with three crowns to use in the store.

HOW CUTE?!?!? 😍😍😍



Introducing the latest @FallGuysGame costume Frills Gills as the latest #PrimeGaming offering! This bundle comes with 3 Crowns too! 👑👑👑



Claim at this link! https://t.co/rvvVhYP9FO pic.twitter.com/rmTUoMoEIe — PrimeGhouling (@primegaming) October 28, 2021

The Frill Gills bundle is a new look themed after axolotls. Included are both the matching bottom and top outfits so you’ll have a complete set along with the free crowns to buy something extra.

To claim this bundle, you’ll simply need a Prime Gaming membership and a copy of Fall Guys. Then navigate to the Prime Gaming website and select “Claim” on the bundle. If you’ve not done so already, you’ll need to connect your Prime account to your Fall Guys account.

Connecting these accounts is simple. Navigate to the settings menu within your Fall Guys game. Choose “Profile” then select “Link Amazon Account.” This will provide a code that can be used to link the two accounts.

Once you’ve connected these two accounts and selected “Claim Now” on the Prime Gaming website, your content should be accessible in Fall Guys.

There are plenty more gifts for Fall Guys coming via Prime Gaming in the future, so make sure to pair your accounts ASAP and stay tuned for when you can add more looks to your wardrobe for free.