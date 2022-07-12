Fall Guys clone takes mobile gaming charts by storm

A Fall Guys clone has been dominating the mobile gaming charts recently, and its success could be even bigger than the original game.

Called Stumble Guys, it’s developed by Finnish game company Kitka Games. The studio is said to be comprised of only five people. The game was released in August 2020, which is just months after the release of Fall Guys for PS4 and PC. Now, the knock-off game that allows players to run across various obstacles with the goal of being the last man standing is hitting massive numbers, as per the data from Appmagic (via VGC).

The new data shows that Stumble Guys has already been downloaded 163 million times since it was released. It has also already made around $21 million in lifetime sales, placing as the No. 1 game in the iOS free-to-play charts, as well as being included in the top 10 games for the free-to-play category in the Google Play store.

The developer also pointed out that Stumble Guys currently has over 18 million daily players worldwide. This is far greater than the estimated daily player count of Fall Guys, which is listed at over 250,000, according to PlayerCounter.com.

Still, the original Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout game achieved a significant feat recently. The game by Mediatonic has now surpassed the 50 million-player mark. Over 20 million players downloaded and played the game after 48 hours since Fall Guys became a free-to-play title. With this move, the game is no longer available on Steam and can be accessed through the Epic Games Launcher.