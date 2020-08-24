Fall Guys cheaters are “a top priority” for Mediatonic

If you’ve been enjoying Fall Guys on Steam this month after its release, you’ve probably ran into some form of cheating.

Some cheaters fly, others jump and run really fast, but they all have the potential to quickly ruin a game of Fall Guys. Thankfully, the game’s developers at Mediatonic say they’re hard at work on taking care of the cheating problem.

“Dealing with cheaters is a top priority for us,” Fall Guys said on Twitter. “At the moment, when a cheater is detected, they are able to finish the current show before being blocked. We are going to start taking more immediate action soon.”

Mediatonic also said it isn’t necessary to manually report cheaters, meaning that it’s acutely aware of when someone is hacking.

The hacking problem is annoying but hasn’t prevented Fall Guys from being a top game. The game sold two million copies in its first week on Steam and it’s also a big hit on PS4, where it’s a free game for the month of August.

For now, the best thing you can do when you see a hacker is keep an eye on them. If they end up on your squad in a team game, do your duty and throw the match so they can’t advance—because that’s what good beans do.