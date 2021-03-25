Fall Guys Boxzilla Bundle now available through Prime Gaming

Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscribers can now claim the Fall Guys Boxzilla costume as part of this month’s free loot. The bundle includes the “ultimate DIY cardboard cutie” Boxzilla full costume, upper and bottom parts, and an additional 6,500 Kudos.

The bundle will be available until April’s loot takes its place around this time next month. February’s loot included the MVP full costume and three crowns.

Time for some cardboard mayhem in @FallGuysGame with the latest #PrimeGaming drop! The exclusive Boxzilla Bundle comes with the Boxzilla costume and 6,500 Kudos so claim it now at the link 👑 https://t.co/FbxV25rPyy pic.twitter.com/muCgQmtuU4 — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) March 25, 2021

To claim the Boxzilla bundle, you’ll need to link your Amazon account to the game. Here’s how to get the Prime Gaming loot in Fall Guys:

Open Fall Guys. Go to “Settings” and then select “Profile”. Next, select the “Link Amazon Account” option. You will be given a unique code to link your account. Follow the instructions on the screen to access the Amazon website and enter the code.

After you’ve linked the game to your Amazon account, all you have to do is click on “claim now” when the next loot becomes available. The Boxzilla bundle costume should be in your Fall Guys customization tab. Fall Guys is available to play on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Prime Gaming subscribers can claim loot from several different games, such as RuneScape, FIFA 21, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Amazon also offers complete games every month for free.

