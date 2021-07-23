Fall Guys Beetle Buddy costume now available via Prime Gaming

Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscribers can now claim the Fall Guys Beetle Buddy as part of this month’s loot. The bundle includes the Beetle Buddy full costume, upper and bottom parts, and an additional 6,500 Kudos, one of Fall Guys’ currencies.

The Beetle Buddy costume will be available until another piece of loot takes its place around this time next month. Once you redeem it, the items will permanently be yours, even if stop paying Amazon Prime Gaming’s monthly fee.

Image via Mediatonic

To claim the Beetle Buddy bundle, you’ll need to access Fall Guys‘ Amazon Prime Gaming page, log in, and click on “claim now.” Your Fall Guys account needs to be linked to Amazon Prime Gaming. If you haven’t done that yet, here’s how to get the Prime Gaming loot in Fall Guys:

Open up Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on your platform of choice. Navigate to the Settings menu and select Profile. Select the Link Amazon Account option. You will be given a unique code to link your Prime account with Fall Guys. Follow the instructions to access the Amazon website and enter the code. Once the code has been accepted, your accounts are linked.

After you’ve linked the game to your Amazon account, all you have to do is click on “claim now” to grab the available loot. The Beetle Buddy costume should be in your Fall Guys customization tab and the 6,500 Kudos should be added to your accounts’ funds.

Fall Guys is available to play on PlayStation 4 and PC, but Mediatonic is working on releasing the battle royale to Xbox and Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2021.