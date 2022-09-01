Devolver Digital costumes now live in Fall Guys store

Get your hands on them now before they're gone.

Some of the recognizable characters from iconic titles published by Devolver Digital are now available in the Fall Guys store until Tuesday, Sept. 6. Players can purchase the items individually or as a money-saving bundle from the store.

The bundle is called the Pedro and Friends Bundle, which features three full costumes for iconic Devolver Digital titles: the My Friend Pedro banana costume, the Jacket costume from the Hotline Miami protagonist, and The Messenger costume.

The bundle costs 1,800 Show-Bucks for all three costumes, which would save the player 600 Show-Bucks compared to purchasing each costume individually for 800 each (2,400 total). Players can either earn Show-Bucks by leveling up a premium level pass or purchasing them directly from the store. Show-Bucks costs $8 for 1,000 or $20 for 2,800.

Since Fall Guys’ free-to-play launch this past June, the obstacle course battle royale/game show has featured a handful of different crossovers with other titles, including Halo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Assassin’s Creed, Destiny 2, and other Epic titles.

Between the launch of free-to-play, the numerous crossover events, and the subsequent release on both Nintendo Switch and Xbox, Fall Guys’ player base has experienced a massive resurgence this past summer, emulating the original numbers the title was boasting during its breakout period during 2020.