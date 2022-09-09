The Satellite Repair Mission is the newest free-to-play Fall Guys event, live until Sept. 14, featuring a special edition show and a collection of limited-time challenges to complete and rewards to earn. The Satellite Repair Mission event follows the same track as previous free-to-play events, with a small collection of challenges and a path of rewards to advance through with each challenge completed.

To complete Satellite Repair Mission challenges, players will have to play the Satellite Repair Mission show. The Satellite Repair Mission show is a single round of Rollout, where each player has to collect Satellite pieces before time runs out without getting eliminated.

Here’s a look at all of the challenges and rewards available to complete and collect during the Satellite Repair Mission event in Fall Guys.

All Satellite Repair Mission challenges and rewards in Fall Guys

There are six challenges to be completed during the Satellite Repair Mission event. Each rewards 100 points and they must all be completed in matches taking place in the Satellite Repair Mission show.

Collect 10 Satellite pieces in Satellite Repair Mission

Collect 40 Satellite pieces in Satellite Repair Mission

Collect 80 Satellite pieces in Satellite Repair Mission

Collect 130 Satellite pieces in Satellite Repair Mission

Win three games of Satellite Repair Mission

Win 10 games of Satellite Repair Mission

Winning 10 games of Satellite Repair Mission will effectively guarantee that you complete the other tasks since you need to collect Satellite pieces to win a game.

All Satellite Repair Mission rewards in Fall Guys

There are five rewards to be earned by gaining experience from competing Satellite Repair Mission challenges.

“I’m Doing my Part!” nickname (100 XP)

200 Kudos (300 XP)

Satellite Repair Team nameplate (400 XP)

400 Kudos (500 XP)

Satellite Repair Gloves costume (600 XP)

There are no items from the Satellite Repair Mission event available for purchase in the shop. The event ends on Sept. 14.