The latest Fall Guys game partnership and special event makes its way to the servers on July 7, when the Assassin’s Creed-themed Absertgo’s Challenges event goes live.

Similar to what the game has done with Halo, Rocket League, and Fortnite during both the Spartan Showdown and the Crown Clash, Fall Guys is giving players the opportunity to earn cosmetics and items based on the Assassin’s Creed games in a free-to-play event.

Events like these always attract players that want to grind through the challenges to earn all the rewards, which is partly responsible for the massive resurgence Fall Guys has seen since transitioning to free-to-play.

All rewards for completing Abstergo’s Challenges in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

All Abstergo’s Challenges in Fall Guys: Ultimate

does my Eagle Vision deceive me?!



Odin and Eivor are coming to Fall Guys??



AND we'll have more rewards in the Abstergo's Challenge event?!? pic.twitter.com/PlztbKaK6S — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 5, 2022

The Abstergo Challenge playlist comes with a collection of 10 challenges that each reward 100 challenge points. Players can earn all five rewards on the challenge path by completing all 10 challenges. The teaser for the event only shows eight of the 10 challenges, but all 10 take place in the Sweet Thieves game, which makes its return to the game.

Here’s the current list of Abstergo’s Challenges, each rewarding 100 challenge points.

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (x3)

Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (more than once)

Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

Two more challenges TBD

In Sweet Thieves, Guardians defend their candy, while the Thieves attempt to steal it without getting caught.

Rewards for completing Absertgo’s Challenges in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Here are the rewards you can unlock by completing the above Abstergo’s Challenges:

“Animus Trainee” Nickname: 100 Points

200 Kudos: 300 Points

“Apple of Eden” Nameplate: 500 Points

“Animus Synchronising” Pattern: 700 Points

“Apple of Eden” Backpack: 1000 Points

All Assassin’s Creed store items in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Players can also purchase two special costumes from the store during the event, using Show-Bucks:

Eivor the Wolf-Kissed Costume: 1,200 Show-Bucks

Odin the All-Father Costume: 1,200 Show-Bucks

Players can purchase both costumes together as a bundle for only 2,000 Show-Bucks, and get an additional Nameplate. Additionally, the Ezio costume has been added to the current Season Pass. Other items and cosmetics from Assassin’s Creed have been added to the Season pass as well.