All battle pass rewards and items in Fall Guys season one

Fall Guys launched free to play for all consoles today with its first season. There are 100 tiers for players to rise through, each offering a different reward for reaching the tiers. Like most games with a battle pass, ranking up is difficult and requires a lot of time. Luckily, you can always buy your way through with Tier Skips.
From penguin patterns to Ezio’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed, the rewards are silly and fun to look at. You can get a whole loadout ready if you can get through the battle pass, so instead of spending money on every outfit, you can just unlock it from the battle pass.
Below are what each tier unlocks in Fall Guys‘ season one battle pass, what kind of item it is, and what rarity it is.
- Tier one: Two Ezio Top and Bottom (Costume) – Special
- Tier two: Punk Band (Costume) – Common
- Tier three: Enter The Animus (Nameplate) – Special
- Tier four: Down The Middle (Pattern) – Common
- Tier five: Reddy To Go (Color) – Common
- Tier six: Tiger Stance (Emote) – Uncommon
- Tier seven: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier eight: House of Auditore (Nickname) – Special
- Tier nine: Leap of Faith (Celebration) – Special
- Tier 10: 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon
- Tier 11: Artic Flip Flops (Costume) – Common
- Tier 12: Dragon Dance Head (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 13: Dragon Dance Body (Costume)- Epic
- Tier 14: Pink Chill (Faceplate) – Common
- Tier 15: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 16: Dragon Dance Tail (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 17: 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon
- Tier 18: Dragon Dance Head (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 19: Happy Place (Nameplate) – Common
- Tier 20: Shape Up (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 21: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 22: Safety Helmet (Costume) – Common
- Tier 23: Three pointer (Emote) – Rare
- Tier 24: Benchwarmer (Nickname) – Uncommon
- Tier 25: Chiselled Bust Bottom (Costume) – Rare
- Tier 26: Chiselled Bust Top (Costume) – Rare
- Tier 27: Pumpkin Spice (Color) – Uncommon
- Tier 28: 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon
- Tier 29: Pumpkin Spice (Faceplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 30: Swivel Star (Nickname) – Common
- Tier 31: Jungle Frog Pouch (Costume) – Common
- Tier 32: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 33: Foam Finger (Nameplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 34: Bein Cheesy Bottom (Costume) – Special
- Tier 35: 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 36: Bein Cheesy Top (Costume) – Special
- Tier 37: Melon Sices (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 38: Crowd Pleaser (Emote) – Rare
- Tier 39: Top Three Guarantee (Nickname) – Uncommon
- Tier 40: Creepy Peepers (Faceplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 41: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 42: Breaker Gang (Nameplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 43: Spring Daisies Bottom (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 44: Pegwin Gang (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 45: Spring Daisies Top (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 46: Fire Forged (Color) – Uncommon
- Tier 47: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 48: 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 49: Winter Pegwin Bow (Costume) – Uncommon
- Tier 50: Tummy Time (Pattern) – Epic
- Tier 51: Pixel Shades (Costume) – Common
- Tier 52: I’m With Winner (Celebration) – Rare
- Tier 53: Speed Boost (Pattern) – Rare
- Tier 54: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 55: Speed Champ (Nickname) – Uncommon
- Tier 56: Peter Pointer Bottom (Costume) – Rare
- Tier 57: 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 58: Peter Pointer Top (Costume) – Rare
- Tier 59: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 60: Clap Clap Woo (Emote) – Uncommon
- Tier 61: Blue Me Away (Color) – Uncommon
- Tier 62: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 63: Day At The Races (Nameplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 64: Peg-Wig Cake (Costume) – Uncommon
- Tier 65: Sprinkle Top (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 66: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 67: Lily Leaper Slippers (Costume) – Common
- Tier 68: Golden Grey (Color) – Rare
- Tier 69: Sumo Inflatable Bottom (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 70: 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 71: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 72: Sumo Inflatable Top (Costume) – Epic
- Tier 73: Happy Jammer (Nameplate) – Common
- Tier 74: Shake & Swirl (Pattern) – Rare
- Tier 75: Pink Afloat (Color) – Uncommon
- Tier 76: 400 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 77: Rhino Rodeo (Celebration) – Epic
- Tier 78: Not The Fastest (Nickname) – Uncommon
- Tier 79: Swash Sash (Costume) – Uncommon
- Tier 80: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 81: Avocado (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 82: Prized Pin (Nameplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 83: Patty Pack (Costume) – Uncommon
- Tier 84: Beetroot Blush (Faceplate) – Uncommon
- Tier 85: Daises (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 86: Burning Sensei Bottom (Costume) – Legendary
- Tier 87: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 88: 400 Kudos (Currency) – Common
- Tier 89: Burning Sensei Top (Costume) – Legendary
- Tier 90: Criss-Cross (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 91: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
- Tier 92: Golden Grey (Faceplate) – Epic
- Tier 93: Sprinkles Donut Bag (Costume) – Uncommon
- Tier 94: Wide Eyed (Pattern) – Uncommon
- Tier 95: Epic Sax Bean (Emote) – Epic
- Tier 96: Mechagodzilla Bottom (Costume) – Special
- Tier 97: Technological Terror (Nickname) – Special
- Tier 98: Humanity’s Greatest Weapon (Nameplate) – Special
- Tier 99: Mechagodzilla Top (Costume) – Special
- Tier 100: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary
How much are Tier Skips?
Tier Skips cost 100 Show-Bucks, so if you want to go from tier one to two without any effort, you’ll need to pay 100 Show-Bucks. This can be helpful when you reach a level that rewards 100 Show-Bucks, because you could easily skip ahead to the next level. It also means you will need 8,400 Show-Bucks to reach Tier 100 if you’d rather just pay your way through, since 15 levels pay 100 Show-Bucks. You can do this for the lowest price by buying two 5,000 Show-Bucks packs, which are $31.99 a piece, for a total of $62.98.
If you want to get through the tiers quickly but don’t want to spend any money, challenges give you a lot of experience all at once. There are also easy challenges for you to tackle, like “Qualify from Any Round in Squad Show” or “Qualify From Survival Rounds in Any Show.” If you’re having trouble earning experience, you should tackle challenges and events because you can lose in the game without it being your fault, so you can at least leave each game with some experience.
If you plan on paying for levels but are still planning on grinding, we recommend waiting until you reach a higher level. It will take time to complete every level, but you’ll rank up quicker if you complete the easier challenges first. Once you’ve finished all the grinding you feel like doing, you can pay for rank-ups and level up much faster than you would have otherwise.