All battle pass rewards and items in Fall Guys season one

Fall Guys launched free to play for all consoles today with its first season. There are 100 tiers for players to rise through, each offering a different reward for reaching the tiers. Like most games with a battle pass, ranking up is difficult and requires a lot of time. Luckily, you can always buy your way through with Tier Skips.

From penguin patterns to Ezio’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed, the rewards are silly and fun to look at. You can get a whole loadout ready if you can get through the battle pass, so instead of spending money on every outfit, you can just unlock it from the battle pass.

Below are what each tier unlocks in Fall Guys‘ season one battle pass, what kind of item it is, and what rarity it is.

Tier one : Two Ezio Top and Bottom (Costume) – Special

Tier two : Punk Band (Costume) – Common

Tier three : Enter The Animus (Nameplate) – Special

Tier four : Down The Middle (Pattern) – Common

Tier five : Reddy To Go (Color) – Common

Tier six : Tiger Stance (Emote) – Uncommon

Tier seven : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier eight : House of Auditore (Nickname) – Special

Tier nine : Leap of Faith (Celebration) – Special

Tier 10 : 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon

Tier 11 : Artic Flip Flops (Costume) – Common

Tier 12 : Dragon Dance Head (Costume) – Epic

Tier 13 : Dragon Dance Body (Costume)- Epic

Tier 14 : Pink Chill (Faceplate) – Common

Tier 15 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 16 : Dragon Dance Tail (Costume) – Epic

Tier 17 : 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon

Tier 18 : Dragon Dance Head (Costume) – Epic

Tier 19 : Happy Place (Nameplate) – Common

Tier 20 : Shape Up (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 21 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 22 : Safety Helmet (Costume) – Common

Tier 23 : Three pointer (Emote) – Rare

Tier 24 : Benchwarmer (Nickname) – Uncommon

Tier 25 : Chiselled Bust Bottom (Costume) – Rare

Tier 26 : Chiselled Bust Top (Costume) – Rare

Tier 27 : Pumpkin Spice (Color) – Uncommon

Tier 28 : 200 Kudos (Currency) – Uncommon

Tier 29 : Pumpkin Spice (Faceplate) – Uncommon

Tier 30 : Swivel Star (Nickname) – Common

Tier 31 : Jungle Frog Pouch (Costume) – Common

Tier 32 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 33 : Foam Finger (Nameplate) – Uncommon

Tier 34 : Bein Cheesy Bottom (Costume) – Special

Tier 35 : 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 36 : Bein Cheesy Top (Costume) – Special

Tier 37 : Melon Sices (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 38 : Crowd Pleaser (Emote) – Rare

Tier 39 : Top Three Guarantee (Nickname) – Uncommon

Tier 40 : Creepy Peepers (Faceplate) – Uncommon

Tier 41 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 42 : Breaker Gang (Nameplate) – Uncommon

Tier 43 : Spring Daisies Bottom (Costume) – Epic

Tier 44 : Pegwin Gang (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 45 : Spring Daisies Top (Costume) – Epic

Tier 46 : Fire Forged (Color) – Uncommon

Tier 47 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 48 : 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 49 : Winter Pegwin Bow (Costume) – Uncommon

Tier 50 : Tummy Time (Pattern) – Epic

Tier 51 : Pixel Shades (Costume) – Common

Tier 52 : I'm With Winner (Celebration) – Rare

Tier 53 : Speed Boost (Pattern) – Rare

Tier 54 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 55 : Speed Champ (Nickname) – Uncommon

Tier 56 : Peter Pointer Bottom (Costume) – Rare

Tier 57 : 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 58 : Peter Pointer Top (Costume) – Rare

Tier 59 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 60 : Clap Clap Woo (Emote) – Uncommon

Tier 61 : Blue Me Away (Color) – Uncommon

Tier 62 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 63 : Day At The Races (Nameplate) – Uncommon

Tier 64 : Peg-Wig Cake (Costume) – Uncommon

Tier 65 : Sprinkle Top (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 66 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 67 : Lily Leaper Slippers (Costume) – Common

Tier 68 : Golden Grey (Color) – Rare

Tier 69 : Sumo Inflatable Bottom (Costume) – Epic

Tier 70 : 300 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 71 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 72 : Sumo Inflatable Top (Costume) – Epic

Tier 73 : Happy Jammer (Nameplate) – Common

Tier 74 : Shake & Swirl (Pattern) – Rare

Tier 75 : Pink Afloat (Color) – Uncommon

Tier 76 : 400 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 77 : Rhino Rodeo (Celebration) – Epic

Tier 78 : Not The Fastest (Nickname) – Uncommon

Tier 79 : Swash Sash (Costume) – Uncommon

Tier 80 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 81 : Avocado (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 82 : Prized Pin (Nameplate) – Uncommon

Tier 83 : Patty Pack (Costume) – Uncommon

Tier 84 : Beetroot Blush (Faceplate) – Uncommon

Tier 85 : Daises (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 86 : Burning Sensei Bottom (Costume) – Legendary

Tier 87 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 88 : 400 Kudos (Currency) – Common

Tier 89 : Burning Sensei Top (Costume) – Legendary

Tier 90 : Criss-Cross (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 91 : 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

Tier 92 : Golden Grey (Faceplate) – Epic

Tier 93 : Sprinkles Donut Bag (Costume) – Uncommon

Tier 94 : Wide Eyed (Pattern) – Uncommon

Tier 95 : Epic Sax Bean (Emote) – Epic

Tier 96 : Mechagodzilla Bottom (Costume) – Special

Tier 97 : Technological Terror (Nickname) – Special

Tier 98 : Humanity's Greatest Weapon (Nameplate) – Special

Tier 99 : Mechagodzilla Top (Costume) – Special

: Mechagodzilla Top (Costume) – Special Tier 100: 100 Show-Bucks (Currency) – Legendary

How much are Tier Skips?

Tier Skips cost 100 Show-Bucks, so if you want to go from tier one to two without any effort, you’ll need to pay 100 Show-Bucks. This can be helpful when you reach a level that rewards 100 Show-Bucks, because you could easily skip ahead to the next level. It also means you will need 8,400 Show-Bucks to reach Tier 100 if you’d rather just pay your way through, since 15 levels pay 100 Show-Bucks. You can do this for the lowest price by buying two 5,000 Show-Bucks packs, which are $31.99 a piece, for a total of $62.98.

If you want to get through the tiers quickly but don’t want to spend any money, challenges give you a lot of experience all at once. There are also easy challenges for you to tackle, like “Qualify from Any Round in Squad Show” or “Qualify From Survival Rounds in Any Show.” If you’re having trouble earning experience, you should tackle challenges and events because you can lose in the game without it being your fault, so you can at least leave each game with some experience.

If you plan on paying for levels but are still planning on grinding, we recommend waiting until you reach a higher level. It will take time to complete every level, but you’ll rank up quicker if you complete the easier challenges first. Once you’ve finished all the grinding you feel like doing, you can pay for rank-ups and level up much faster than you would have otherwise.