Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elden Ring character casting a Frenzied Flame incantation in the DLC Shadow of the Erdtree
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
Elden Ring

‘More upvotes than damage’: Elden Ring players slam terrible DLC spells

Shadow of the Erdtree adds tons of flashy spells, but most of them hit like a wet noodle.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 05:36 am

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been live and kicking for over a month, and that’s plenty of time for players to rigorously field-test all the new Incantations and Sorceries. Now, the verdict is in—the new DLC spells are frustratingly bad.

Recommended Videos

Players on Reddit have been complaining about Shadow of the Erdtree‘s spells since the expansion dropped, but a July 25 Reddit thread succinctly describes the problem.

I am 90% convinced that 80% of the new Incantations in 'Shadow of the Erdtree" is either not tested or bugged.
byu/JackNewbie555 inEldenring

The Redditor explains how a couple of spells like Knight’s Lightning Spear and Fire Serpent are “decent,” but most others, like Electrocharge and Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns, totally miss the mark. They “fully drain your FP in seconds” to deal “[Bloodborne] bullets of damage,” while spells like Rain of Fire are lackluster and even miss enemies standing on a flat surface.

“Hey Rain of Fire worked very hard for that 36 damage,” the top comment reads. One Redditor agreed: “My guy your comment is currently already working harder than Rain of Fire.” It’s hard to argue otherwise—even on a character with tons of Faith, these spells are vastly outperformed by cheaper, more easily accessible options. “More upvotes than damage from the incant lol,” another Redditor added. The new DLC spells all look very impressive, with flashy explosions and particle effects left, right, and center, but there’s a big discrepancy between the damage and visuals.

Elden Ring players were keen to point out even more interactions in Shadow of the Erdtree that seem unintentionally weak or broken: “I find it hilarious how almost none of the spells scale with Godfrey’s Icon, like they just forgot it existed lol,” another comment reads.

FromSoftware is no stranger to introducing lackluster spells, but Elden Ring saw the developer making frequent balance changes for the first time in its history. Elden Ring’s most recent update, 1.12.3, made a few adjustments, but fans agree we’re due another. I’m hoping FromSoftware answers our prayers and buffs the DLC’s weakest spells so we have a reason to mix up our caster builds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com