Miyazaki wants to make a traditional JRPG now Elden Ring is wrapped up

FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said he’s interested in making a more traditional JRPG now that Elden Ring production has wrapped with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Miyazaki covered a few possible interests for future FromSoftware projects in a June 20 Rolling Stone interview, including the JRPG, which Rolling Stone says “part of him wants to make” someday. At the time of writing, FromSoftware has not released any official word on what’s next for the studio now that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is out, but this JRPG is a potential path.

Miyazaki told Rolling Stone to expect more games directed by other members of FromSoftware in the future, but this JRPG seems like something he’s interested in leading himself.

FromSoftware released a turn-based JRPG called Enchanted Arms in 2006, and the game never received a sequel. But Miyazaki seems more interested in covering an original IP if this game happens. He said, “I think a lot of these games are so intertwined with the directors who almost invented that style of game. I don’t think there’s a scenario where I myself would make a King’s Field. The same can be said about Otogi and Enchanted Arms.”

Miyazaki also didn’t close the door on the possibility of a new Armored Core game. “I worked on Armored Core 4 and Armored Core: For Answer. It enabled me to put my own interpretation on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and develop that,” he said.

Miyazaki ensures that this new Armored Core and the traditional JRPG are only hypotheticals. There’s no public plan for any upcoming releases now, but FromSoftware likely feels at least some pressure from the dedicated fanbase to continue working in the Soulslike genre that the studio pioneered.

