How to get the Maternal Staff in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Part of the many new weapons added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the Maternal Staff is an excellent option for those who wish to dabble in Finger Sorceries.

This Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree weapon is a reward for a quest that is quite long but easy to clear.

Maternal Staff location in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Cathedral of Manus Metyr is located west of the Church District Highroad Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Maternal Staff is in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr south of the Shadow Keep Church District. The easiest way to reach it is to go to the Church District Highroad Grace and head down the road on the left. You will immediately see the Cathedral in the distance, so just press onwards, and you should be there in no time.

How to obtain the Maternal Staff in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Maternal Staff primarily scales with INT and ARC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Maternal Staff, progress significantly through Count Ymir‘s quest. When you reach the final stage of the quest, you must challenge Count Ymir and his knight, Jolan.

After you’ve defeated Count Ymir, he drops you the Maternal Staff, alongside his armor set. The weapon primarily scales with Intelligence and Arcane, and its scaling goes beyond the soft cap of 60 on both of those stats.

