How to get and use the Furnace Visage in Elden Ring Shadow of the Edrtree

Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced us to several different enemy types. Some of them are familiar, others are new, but there’s no doubt they’re all challenging. One of the strongest enemies you’ll face in the DLC holds a useful item, the Furnace Visage.

Recommended Videos

How to obtain the Furnace Visage in Elden Ring

Approach these bad boys with care. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Furnace Visage is a unique item dropped only by a certain enemy in Shadow of the Erdtree upon their defeat. As you wander the Land of Shadows, you’ll notice these hulking flaming golems that roam the land. These beasts are called Furnace Golems and defeating them is no easy task. They have some of the highest health pools in the game.

Fortunately for gamers, there’s an easy method to take down these beasts. Simply chip away at its ankles until it staggers. But the Golem won’t fall until you stagger it three times. Once it does, you can make your way to its head for a critical strike, which will eliminate half of its maximum health. Repeat this process twice and the Furnace Golem should go down.

The spoils of battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeating these powerful creatures will give you the Furnace Visage and a Cracked Tear for your Flask of Wondrous Physick. Depending on the Golem you defeated, you’ll get different Tears with new effects for your Flask. Vanquish all the prowling Furnace Golems to gain up to eight new Tears with varying effects.

Now that you have the Furnace Visage, the next thing to know is how to use it.

How to use the Furnace Visage in Elden Ring

The Furnace Visage is used in one cooking recipe in Elden Ring: the Hefty Furnace Pot. This item was introduced in the DLC and can be crafted using one Redflesh Mushroom, one Ember of Messmer, and one Furnace Visage. The pot can be used in battle by tossing them at enemies, dealing heavy fire damage. They can also be used to reawaken sleeping Furnace Golems.

But the Furnace Visage is a hard-to-get item because of the rarity of Furnace Golems, so making a supply of Hefty Furnace Pots can be challenging. There are only eight Furnace Golems scattered across the Land of Shadows, so make sure you spend the Furnace Visages wisely.

If you need more Furnace Visages, you can go to the Ruins of Unte and check the remains of several destroyed Furnace Golems. There’s also a sleeping Furnace Golem that blocks the entrance to the ruins that can be reawakened with a Hefty Furnace Pot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy