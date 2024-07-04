How to get and use Howl of Shabriri in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Frenzied Flame Incantations are some of the most unique and powerful spells designed by FromSoftware, and Howl of Shabriri is a must-have if the Frenzied Flame takes your fancy. It’s easy to get, so keep reading.

Howl of Shabriri location in Elden Ring

Get Howl of Shabriri from Frenzy-Flaming Tower. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get Howl of Shabriri in Elden Ring, head to Frenzy-Flaming Tower in northwestern Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s a straightforward route from the Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Site of Grace. If you haven’t reached it yet, head north on the eastern side of Liurnia.

Frenzied Flame Village is watched over by a giant flaming sun that inflicts Madness buildup whenever you’re in its line of sight. Carefully and quickly maneuver between cover to avoid triggering Madness on your character, or you’ll be dismounted and take heavy damage.

Howl of Shabriri is on the top floor—just watch out for the Madness debuff. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Once you get to the base of the Frenzy-Flaming Tower, you should be safe from the flaming sun, but beware—there are Frenzied Rats here that can easily corner you. They all inflict Madness with their melee attacks, so kill them quickly with AoE attacks or kite them out and kill them one by one.

Climb the ladders until you get to the second floor of the Frenzy-Flaming Tower, where you’ll find Howl of Shabriri in a chest.

How to use Howl of Shabriri in Elden Ring

Howl of Shabriri is a powerful spell with several effects. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Howl of Shabriri is an Incantation that requires 33 Faith. Equip a suitable Seal to use it; ideally, the Frenzied Flame Seal, because it buffs Frenzied Flame incantations by 20 percent. Casting Howl of Shabriri makes your character scream, inflicting Madness buildup on all humanoid characters in a small radius around you, as well as dealing minor damage.

It also buffs your character with the following effects for 40 seconds, according to FextraLife:

Plus 25 percent damage dealt

Plus 30 percent damage taken

More likely to draw threat from enemies

25 percent extra damage is nothing to scoff at. Howl of Shabriri is particularly powerful in one-shot builds that need all the damage buffs they can get, especially with other damage-buffing Talismans, like the Red-Feathered Broadsword Talisman. With the right combination of buffs, you can deal absurd amounts of damage and melt bosses in a few seconds, even in Shadow of the Erdtree.

